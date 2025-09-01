a brick wall

Satan is a master deceiver. When the American people decisively rejected the Democrats’ summer of 2020 “cultural revolution,” and their attempt to steer the election toward moral depravity and Socialism, Trump promised to “make America great again” morally by cleaning out the Deep State and its perversions, especially from the health agencies. Some progress has been made on this front.

The economic problem he inherited was the burgeoning US federal debt, fed by growing fiscal and trade deficits. Trump implemented tariffs in his first administration, but the evidence was clear that they failed to benefit American industry.

Now he is tariffing the entire world, and the damage to US industries is unprecedented.

He told America he was doing it to rebuild American industries, but that was never plausible. It takes years or decades to build up the supply chains and infrastructure necessary for reindustrialization; you don’t do it in a year or two by erecting massive tariffs.

The tariffs are making it more expensive to consume or produce anything in the US. The extreme polarization of the public made it relatively easy for Trump to sell this ridiculous program to his voters, but they were fooled.

Then why was he doing it?

The Satanic Deep State has had plans on the shelf for decades to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness; see the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details. In their hubris and self-delusion, the Deep State Neocons believed that by putting up trade barriers to all the nations of the global South that export to the US, they would, in turn, deprive China of the trade surplus it receives from the global South, and thus “collapse China.”

This view is based on the outdated notion that the US consumer is the sole locomotive of the world economy, and that curtailing the flow of dollars out of the country would “collapse” the global economy.

But China has maintained its $1 trillion export surplus despite Trump’s tariffs.

As I’ve written, we could have asked China to build us a high-speed rail network at a cost lower than we could ever achieve, if it were ever completed. As Milton Friedman said, if a competitor wants to sell you goods cheap, take them up on it. Over the longer term, Trump’s tariffs will severely weaken American industries by protecting them from competition and sacrificing foreign markets that are closed due to reciprocal tariffs.

My inference is that when the economic war fails, the Satanic Deep State will resort to kinetic war by continuing the Ukraine conflict and bombing Iran again to cut off China’s oil supplies. It is apparently part of the Luciferian rulebook that you have to tell people what you’re going to do. The Neocons are on record as saying this is their plan.

The following is a Claude Deep Research result, accompanied by footnotes to the sources. See also the discussion in Surviving Revolution: Elite Capture, the Great Reset, and the Coming War.

Trump's 2025 Tariff War: Unprecedented Economic Damage

Donald Trump's 2025 tariff regime represents the most extensive trade war in modern American history, imposing tariffs on $2.3 trillion in U.S. imports (71% of total goods imports) compared to just $380 billion (15%) during his first term.¹ By August 2025, the average effective tariff rate reached 18.6% - the highest since 1933² - fundamentally restructuring the American economy through what economists describe as the largest tax increase since 1993.³ The comprehensive analysis reveals devastating economic damage: a permanent GDP reduction of 0.4-0.9%,⁴ nearly 500,000 job losses,⁵ $330 billion in U.S. exports targeted by foreign retaliation,⁶ and American households bearing $1,300-$3,800 in additional annual costs.⁷

Unprecedented scale and legal framework expansion

The 2025 tariff architecture expanded dramatically beyond traditional trade authority through the aggressive use of emergency powers. Trump declared multiple national emergencies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), including a "fentanyl/migration emergency" affecting Canada, Mexico, and China in February, and a "trade deficit emergency" in April, which enabled the imposition of "reciprocal tariffs" globally.⁸

The specific tariff structure implemented includes:⁹

10% universal baseline tariff on most countries (April 2025)

25% tariffs on Canada/Mexico for non-USMCA goods

20-30% escalating rates on China (reduced from peak 125-145% after market disruption)

25-50% on steel and aluminum globally

25% on automobiles and parts not assembled in the U.S.

Country-specific "reciprocal" rates: EU (30%), Japan (25%), South Korea (25%), Brazil and India (50%)

This represents a six-fold expansion in scope compared to the policies of 2017-2020, utilizing emergency powers to bypass traditional congressional oversight and WTO compliance requirements.¹⁰

Economic devastation across American industries

The tariffs have inflicted measurable damage across virtually every sector of the U.S. economy. Manufacturing shows mixed results, with an overall output expansion of 2.0-2.5%. However, advanced manufacturing declined by 2.7-2.8%, while non-advanced sectors gained modestly.¹¹ The automotive industry faces comprehensive disruption, with General Motors most exposed (55% of U.S. sales from imported vehicles) and Ford's CEO warning that 25% auto tariffs will "blow a hole in the U.S. industry."¹²

Agricultural exports face catastrophic losses exceeding $27 billion annually.¹³ Soybean farmers bear the heaviest burden with $7.6-9.4 billion in losses, while wheat exports face 36-40% declines.¹⁴ Indiana farmers alone lost $784 million during the similar 2018-2019 tariffs.¹⁵ The administration has confirmed discussions about massive bailout programs, following the precedent of $28 billion in farmer payments during Trump's first term.¹⁶

The technology sector confronts supply chain chaos and component cost pressures. Apple committed $100 billion in U.S. investments while facing threats of a 25% tariff on iPhone components.¹⁷ Trump announced 100% tariffs on semiconductors unless manufactured domestically, despite 6-10 year timelines for new fabrication facilities.¹⁸

Employment impacts show net losses despite gains in the protected sectors. While manufacturing employment increased 1.3-2.6%, construction employment declined 3.5-4.0%, agriculture fell 0.8-0.9%, and overall payroll employment dropped by 494,000-505,000 jobs by the end of 2025.¹⁹

International retaliation devastates U.S. exporters

Foreign trading partners imposed the most comprehensive retaliation in modern trade history, affecting $330 billion in U.S. exports.²⁰ China led the escalation with peak tariffs of 125-147% on all U.S. goods before reducing to current rates of 32.6% average.²¹ Canada imposed 25% duties on $107.5 billion in U.S. exports across multiple rounds, while the EU threatened tariffs on €95 billion ($107 billion) of American products.²²

Agricultural retaliation proved particularly devastating. Chinese tariffs of 10-15% on soybeans, combined with broader agricultural restrictions, resulted in 32.6% export reductions under moderate scenarios and up to 75% under severe ones.²³ Brazil gained 4.6 million metric tons in soybean/corn exports while U.S. farmers lost 2.3-3.7 million metric tons, representing permanent structural market share losses.²⁴

The aerospace sector faces EU consideration of tariffs on $10.5 billion in aircraft, potentially reigniting the Airbus-Boeing trade war. Steel and aluminum retaliation affects $34.6 billion and $18.5 billion in trade, respectively, while automotive retaliation targets Canada's $30.5 billion in U.S. auto imports.²⁵

Consumer burden reaches crisis levels

American families bear the ultimate cost through dramatically higher prices across essential goods. Clothing prices increased 17% overall, with footwear up 15-87% depending on scenario.²⁶ Electronics and appliances saw 1.9% monthly increases in June 2025, the highest since August 2020.²⁷ Motor vehicle prices rose 8.4-15.6%, adding $3,000-$7,400 to new car costs.²⁸

The regressive impact disproportionately hurts lower-income households. The bottom income decile faces disposable income reductions of 2.3-5.1% compared to 0.9-2.1% for the top decile, resulting in a 2.5 times greater burden than for wealthy families.²⁹ Middle-class households bear $1,700-$3,800 in annual additional costs.³⁰

Pass-through analysis reveals nearly complete cost transmission to consumers, with historical evidence indicating 100% pass-through within two months.³¹ Federal Reserve findings indicate 0.3% increases in core goods prices from early 2025 tariffs alone, with over 50% of businesses reporting immediate price increases on tariffed goods.³²

Regional economic dislocation intensifies political tensions

Thirty-one states experience real income gains up to 1.7%, while nineteen states lose with some declining over 2%.³³ The Great Lakes region and industrial Midwest face the highest tariff exposure due to automotive and steel industry concentration.³⁴ Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana experience elevated impacts from automotive supply chain integration, while manufacturing-intensive regions face 10-14% average effective tariff rates.³⁵

California faces the largest absolute burden, projected to pay over $170 billion in import taxes as the largest importer of electronics.³⁶ Texas experiences significant losses due to trade integration with Mexico, while traditionally less trade-dependent states like Colorado, Oklahoma, and Wyoming perform relatively better.³⁷

Supply chain chaos and business uncertainty spike

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index doubled from January to March 2025, reaching the highest point since the COVID-19 pandemic.³⁸ This uncertainty surge reduces business investment by approximately 4.4% in 2025.³⁹ Fifty percent of manufacturing CFOs plan supply chain diversification, while 40% accelerated purchases before tariff implementation, creating warehouse space shortages.⁴⁰

Adaptation costs prove substantial as companies restructure global operations. Apple invested $1 billion in Indian manufacturing facilities, while production timeline requirements—6-10 years for semiconductor fabs and 2-3 years for shoe manufacturing—highlight the impossibility of rapid domestic substitution.⁴¹ Thirty percent of small and medium enterprises report cash flow issues from supply chain adaptations.⁴²

Legal challenges threaten tariff foundation

The U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously ruled IEEPA tariffs illegal in May 2025, questioning broad interpretations of presidential emergency powers for economic policy goals.⁴³ While appeals stay the ruling, legal challenges represent significant uncertainty for business planning and long-term economic impacts.

Constitutional concerns center on using national security and emergency authorities for primarily economic objectives, potentially setting precedents for future presidential power expansion beyond traditional legislative oversight.⁴⁴

Government bailouts signal policy failure

The administration confirmed discussions about massive agricultural bailout programs following $28 billion in spending during the first term.⁴⁵ The Emergency Commodity Assistance Program provides $10 billion in direct payments for 2024 crops, with program distribution heavily skewed - the top 10% of recipients received 54% of payments, including one farm receiving $2.8 million.⁴⁶

These bailouts represent an implicit acknowledgment that tariff costs outweigh the benefits for protected sectors, necessitating taxpayer-funded compensation to maintain political support from affected constituencies.⁴⁷

Economic modeling reveals devastating long-term damage

The Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis reveals that tariffs inflict twice the economic damage as equivalent corporate tax increases (ranging from 21% to 36%), resulting in lifetime household costs of $22,000 to $58,000 per middle-income family.⁴⁸ The Yale Budget Lab calculates a permanent GDP reduction of 0.4-0.9%, equivalent to $115-160 billion annually in lost economic output.⁴⁹

Dynamic revenue analysis projects $2.2-2.5 trillion in net revenue over 2026-35 after accounting for economic damage, but this comes at massive economic efficiency costs.⁵⁰ Alternative revenue sources would achieve similar fiscal outcomes with substantially lower economic distortions.⁵¹

Conclusion: An economic policy disaster with lasting consequences

Trump's 2025 tariff regime represents a catastrophic economic policy failure that transforms the United States from a free-trade nation into the world's most protectionist major economy. The evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that American consumers and businesses bear the costs through higher prices, reduced competitiveness, and economic inefficiency, while foreign trading partners adapt through alternative sourcing and market diversification.

The policy has necessitated massive government bailouts, triggered the most extensive international retaliation in modern history, and imposed regressive costs that disproportionately burden working families. With legal challenges questioning the constitutional foundation of emergency tariff authority, the 2025 trade war represents both immediate economic damage and a fundamental threat to American economic leadership in the global economy.

The scale of destruction - nearly 500,000 jobs lost, $330 billion in exports targeted by retaliation, permanent GDP reductions, and household costs reaching crisis levels - demonstrates that tariffs function as a devastating consumption tax paid by Americans, contradicting core promises that foreign countries would bear the burden. The long-term consequences include permanent structural damage to American competitiveness and the erosion of decades-long trading relationships essential to U.S. economic prosperity.

