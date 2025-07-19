Trump's tariffs gift the global auto market to China; American bull market to continue according to my favorite technical analysts
I've said this before, but "Fortress America" is a puerile fantasy; leaves war as the only option
Singaporean Sean Foo has the story. China’s economy is more capitalist than the US’s at this point.
The latest from my favorite technical analysts. They are pure technicians; no political commentary whatsoever, and they’ve been right so far. We are in some monetary fantasyland, so it makes sense to follow the technical indicators. Who cares about valuations anymore? (Warren Buffett does.)
Pray for peace!