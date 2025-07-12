It was never plausible that putting gigantic tariffs on critical resources and manufactured goods would—miraculously!—Reindustrialize America overnight to fulfill the puerile fantasy of becoming “Fortress North America,” as Canada, the US, and Mexico merge in the globalists’ long-desired regional government. However, the latter doesn’t seem to be going so well either.

I asked Claude to look into it. Sure, the hyperlinks are to sites that score as “liberal,” but common sense tells you they’re right on this issue.

New boss, same as the old boss, the Cabal of Western elites. More and more, it looks as if the Chinese Communist Party failed to get a Cultural Revolution going in the US via the plandemic, using the Democrats as their vanguard. Now, the Cabal is using the Republicans and the easily manipulated Evangelical Christians under the guise of a “Make America Great Again” psyop to further suppress the people.

Disclosure: I voted for Trump.