Trump's Tariffs and Wealth Concentration in the US
It was never plausible that putting gigantic tariffs on critical resources and manufactured goods would—miraculously!—Reindustrialize America overnight to fulfill the puerile fantasy of becoming “Fortress North America,” as Canada, the US, and Mexico merge in the globalists’ long-desired regional government. However, the latter doesn’t seem to be going so well either.
New boss, same as the old boss, the Cabal of Western elites. More and more, it looks as if the Chinese Communist Party failed to get a Cultural Revolution going in the US via the plandemic, using the Democrats as their vanguard. Now, the Cabal is using the Republicans and the easily manipulated Evangelical Christians under the guise of a “Make America Great Again” psyop to further suppress the people.
Trump's tariffs are likely to significantly increase wealth concentration in the US. The research shows this will happen through multiple channels:
Immediate Regressive Impact
The burden on the poorest 20% of households is about 2.5 times greater than on the top decile, with bottom-quintile households facing tax increases equal to 6.2% of their income. Tariffs are "essentially a consumption tax" that hit lower-income families harder because they "spend a greater share of their income than higher-income families".
Wealth Amplification for the Rich
High net worth individuals "have the resources to properly adapt and make financial decisions that expand their capital," while during market volatility, "the wealthiest people are the ones who end up picking up the pieces and buying assets at huge discounts". The Penn Wharton Budget Model projects that tariffs will reduce GDP by about 8% and wages by 7%, creating a $58,000 lifetime loss for middle-income households.
Structural Advantages for Asset Owners
When the wealthy see their economic pie expand through tax cuts, "they will use these new resources to extract more wealth from the working-class through the acquisition of critical assets like residential housing and infrastructure that we rely upon like energy plants, often through private equity and asset management firms".
Policy Package Amplifies Inequality
The tariffs are coupled with significant tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy, creating a double effect: higher prices for ordinary families through tariffs while "pushing Congress to pass a tax package of at least $5.3 trillion of giveaways, which would benefit the wealthy".
Market Dynamics Favor Capital Owners
While tariffs initially hit asset prices, "in the long term, tariff effects start hitting the wealthy, too, as prices on assets decline. Tariff inequality fades, but only because it gets worse for folks who hold stocks, bonds and real estate". However, wealthy investors are positioned to benefit from these price declines by purchasing assets at discounts.
Conclusion
The research suggests this represents "a further degradation of the living standards of working and middle-class Americans" while exacerbating inequalities, essentially functioning as a regressive wealth transfer from consumers to capital owners and from import-competing industries to protected domestic producers—many of whom are already wealthy business owners.