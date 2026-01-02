End Times Meditations

AI, it is far more sinister than most know or would believe:

Among the Most Fascinating Presentations on Book of Enoch, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Giants, Spirits: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CVLBF3QP6PlE [68mins]

Quantum computing messes with the very fabric of God's reality. It is a host for demons.

Book of Enoch: the one book that explains AI that every Christian needs to study immediately, that was ruthlessly mocked and cast out to ensure almost no Christian would.

