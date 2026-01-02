Well, we have a banking crisis to start the year off. The overnight repos have been soaring, and the COMEX silver price is a joke. Many analysts are just waiting for the CME to declare force majeure to screw the futures holders. When silver is trading in the three digits on spot markets around the world and at $71 on the CME, you know the banks are holding the price down to liquidate their shorts, many of which are allegedly in the $20s.

The Trump tariffs are proving disastrous for American industries, savaging agriculture, steel, aluminum, and even AI. Singaporean Sean Foo describes the pickle that American AI—and Tesla—are in.

Pray for peace!