Trump's tariffs and personality are pushing the world away from US brands
the tariff strategy is stupid in the extreme; Bessent cannot keep a straight face while espousing it
I don’t know who puts this channel out, but I trust the statistics provided.
As I have written many times, protecting American industries from competition will destroy them. The tariffs are helping. No one knows what anything will cost after Trump changes his mind again.
The Trump economic team are clowns. Their approach to China will lead to war.
Pray for peace!