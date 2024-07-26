trump

As Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan likes to say, if we cut off food and fuel imports to China, they will experience the starvation of 500 million souls within six months.

Trump’s tariffs—or Kamala’s, as the Democrats seem to be on the same Uniparty page united for war and unipolar global dominance—will severely damage China’s economy. China’s growth rate could be halved, and the wish is that China might be brought to deflationary collapse.

The initial impact stateside will be stagflationary, increasing inflation and reducing American households’ real incomes. “You vill own nossing and be happy!”

The Fed will be required to keep interest rates above the inflation rate. The dollar will continue to suck in liquidity from around the world—possibly even instigating a yuan/dollar carry trade, as the dollar/yen carry trade evaporates—decimating countries on the periphery. This is part of the Great Reset.

The now openly planned NATO war against Russia in Europe (“We cannot let Russia win in Ukraine!”) will include attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and shipping supporting exports to China, many of which come by sea. This will be the last hurrah for the American Navy, whose aircraft carriers will become sitting ducks for hypersonic missiles. There will probably be attacks on the Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline delivering oil from Russia to China.

It appears to be part of the Luciferian compact that the Neocons/Plutocrats/globalists tell you what they’re going to do before they do it.

The Western Plutocrats’ quest for global hegemony has not been abandoned. Judging by his behavior in his first term, Trump would seem to be anti-war, but if he escalates the trade war with China, he is fomenting kinetic war, much as the oil embargo of Japan fomented World War II.

Remember, globalism did not die a natural death; it was murdered by the Neocons’ devilishly clever use of the Ukraine war as a lever to split the world in half and destroy the other half, something they have dreamed of for decades since they became enamored with population dynamics as a strategic tool, believing they can wipe out Russia and China because they are now on the precipice of demographic collapse (see my pinned post).

Pray for peace!