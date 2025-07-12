Trump is trying so hard to start World War III for his Deep State Cabal handlers! He is trying to shut down global trade to hurt China and the BRICS+.

The tariffs and the Big Beautiful Bill will be tremendously regressive, punishing small businesses and lower-income Americans.

This is not “Make America Great Again,” it is “Make the Cabal Even Richer and Help Impose Techno-Feudalism by Bringing Americans and the Rest of the World to their Knees.”

Whether this is the real End Times or just a simulation, some very Satanic powers are at work in the world today.

Pray for peace!