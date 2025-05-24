Singaporean Sean Foo makes all the essential points about Trump’s moves against Harvard and the EU.

The US has benefited from having the best universities in the past and attracting talent from around the world to fuel US leadership in science and technology, until China’s recent rise in the rankings. Trump’s moves against Harvard will scare away foreign students, especially Chinese, from all US universities.

Putting a 50% tariff on the EU to “force” them to move their factories to the US will cause damage in the short run, and probably no win for anyone in the long run.

The Neocons want to suppress China by getting the rest of the world to gang up on them, but that will not work, as China is providing necessary development goods to many nations at reasonable prices.

So if Trump’s strategy is virtually guaranteed to destroy the US in the long run, how do the Cabal Plutocrats come out on top? By reverting to their Cold War plans to break apart Russia and China during their historical moments of demographic weakness.

Xi will not invade Taiwan, as Taiwan, according to Dave Hodges, has 400 missiles trained on the Three Rivers Gorges dam that would flood critical industrial regions of China, as well as drowning millions of Chinese. Taiwan and China will work something out over time. My Taiwanese MBA students told me this when I taught there in the 1990s.

Therefore, by process of elimination, we can say that the Cabal needs World War III to execute its long-standing plans of cutting off China’s oil and expropriating Russia’s $75 trillion of natural assets. If you are unfamiliar with his model’s forecasts, see the Martin Armstrong interview below.

Have a restful weekend! Pray for peace!