Trump’s Ukraine policy is cuteness unto death, the very model of ambiguous vacillation meant to wear Russia down and give the Europeans time to militarize. Russia has already struck an American factory in Ukraine, and may not find that merely selling arms to the EU, and not sending American soldiers, absolves Washington of guilt. So far, Trump is still afraid to permit long-range missile strikes deep in Russia.

Germany is toast, economically. Europe needs war to cover its fiscal failures, but is having trouble getting young people to join the military.

Pray for peace!