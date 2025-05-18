Trump will soon show his true colors
the NATO Ukraine unconditional cease-fire ultimatum gambit
NATO is demanding an unconditional cease-fire. Putin has consistently asked for written guarantees that Ukraine will be demilitarized and “de-Nazified.”
Trump is calling Putin tomorrow. Suppose he demands an unconditional cease-fire and joins with the coke-addled European leaders in sending troops to Ukraine. In that case, we know he is just another Cabal stooge, on board to take down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness, and to impose the Greater Israel hegemon over West Asia, as the Middle East is now called.
The next move will be the blanket sanctions on anyone who buys Iranian oil, increased sanctions on Russia, and maritime battles to prevent Russian and Iranian oil from reaching China.
The “More Terrible Stage Of War” alluded to by Lavrov would be a decisive military victory in Ukraine, which would probably involve leveling the country.
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
May 18, 2025
Russia Warns “More Terrible Stage Of War” Is Fast Nearing
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A compelling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin declared about the Ukraine war: “Russia wants to eliminate the causes that caused this crisis, create conditions for long-term sustainable peace and ensure the security of the Russian state and the interests of our people in those territories that we always talk about...Russia has enough strength and resources to bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion while accomplishing Moscow’s key goals”, says this declaration followed President Donald Trump posting the all in caps message: “I WILL BE SPEAKING, BY TELEPHONE, TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA ON MONDAY, AT 10:00 A.M. THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE “BLOODBATH” THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE. I WILL THEN BE SPEAKING TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY OF UKRAINE AND THEN, WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY, VARIOUS MEMBERS OF NATO. HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!”.
Following Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accepting a call from Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday, this report notes, Secretary Rubio revealed during an interview: “On the one hand, we’re trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly, and destructive war...So there’s some element of patience that is required...On the other hand, we don’t have time to waste...There are a lot of other things happening in the world that we also need to be paying attention to...So we don’t want to be involved in this process of just endless talks...There has to be some progress, some movement forward”.
As for what is fast nearing, this report continues, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev most gravely warned today: “All enemies of Russia that issue negotiating ultimatums should remember a simple thing: peace negotiations alone do not always lead to the end of hostilities...Unsuccessful negotiations can lead to the onset of a more terrible stage of the war with new weapons and participants”—a grave warning joined with news: “Russia carried out its largest single drone attack since the start of its full-scale invasion, launching 273 drones overnight on 18 May...The attack comes just two days after Ukraine and Russia held their first direct peace talks since 2022, and one day ahead of a planned call between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin”.
Joining the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announcing today: “Ukraine’s daily losses in the special military operation zone have reached up to 1,345 servicemen”, this report details, was the stunning news that famed Ukrainian battalion commander Oleksandr Shyrshyn of the 47 Separate Mechanized Brigade abruptly resigned, and who raged in his resignation letter: “I have never received more stupid objectives than in the current direction...Someday I will tell you the details, but the stupid loss of people, trembling in front of stupid generals, leads to nothing but failures...I hope your children will also serve in the infantry and carry out your orders”.
For Ukrainians having to follow orders from stupid generals that lead to certain death, this report concludes, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova most factually assessed: “Kiev would have a better chance of resolving the conflict with Russia if it resists malignant NATO influence that impedes peace efforts...Russian propositions have a certain sense...The main thing is that the citizens of Ukraine should not allow the NATO advisers to lead them off the true path of settlement into the ravine of other people’s interests again”—a factual assessment that followed Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky warningly proclaiming to his Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul last week: “We don't want war, but we are ready to fight for a year, two, three – however long it takes...We fought with Sweden for 21 years...How long are you ready to fight?”.
Pray for peace!