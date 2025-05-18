NATO is demanding an unconditional cease-fire. Putin has consistently asked for written guarantees that Ukraine will be demilitarized and “de-Nazified.”

Trump is calling Putin tomorrow. Suppose he demands an unconditional cease-fire and joins with the coke-addled European leaders in sending troops to Ukraine. In that case, we know he is just another Cabal stooge, on board to take down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness, and to impose the Greater Israel hegemon over West Asia, as the Middle East is now called.

The next move will be the blanket sanctions on anyone who buys Iranian oil, increased sanctions on Russia, and maritime battles to prevent Russian and Iranian oil from reaching China.

The “More Terrible Stage Of War” alluded to by Lavrov would be a decisive military victory in Ukraine, which would probably involve leveling the country.

Pray for peace!