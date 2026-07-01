The US Deep State wants to destroy Russia’s and the Persian Gulf’s oil-producing capacity to make the US the world's primary energy supplier. Trump will be forced to invade Iran once cooler weather comes. It doesn’t matter if the Democrats take the House, because they are part of the pro-war Uniparty that the Zionist Deep State owns. The Democrats will support the ground invasion. The world will unite against the US, and the empire will fall.

Pray for peace!