The true intent of the tariffs is to shut down the world economy to hurt BRICS+ and China. Along with the Big Beautiful Bill, they will have a strong net regressive effect on the US economy, just as the Covid response did. The oligarchs are tightening their control over US citizens.

There’s no way the US will replace all the supply chains we’ve given up over the past twenty years in time to prevent a domestic collapse. The Cabal Neocons running Trump have one objective in mind: world war, and the enslavement of humanity in techno-feudalism. IMHO.

Get ready for your electricity bill to go up.

Pray for peace!