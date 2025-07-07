Trump vs. the world
America puts on its worst possible face
As I have written, the tariffs on the entire world are a tactic in the Neocons’ World War III, intended to collapse those many economies that enjoy trade surpluses with the US, and also to collapse them as customers for China’s affordable development goods. But the Neocons have badly misjudged the extent of the rise and integration of the BRICS+ nations. Everything Trump does to antagonize them accelerates their unified opposition to the US.
Trump was a Manchurian Candidate, IMHO. The Cabal controls him. All the “wins” he is supposed to be making are mostly fake news. Check it out: are the mRNA “vaccines” still being given, even recommended for children? Gemini:
The CDC has updated its guidance, moving away from a broad recommendation that all healthy children and pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccines to a more nuanced message that these groups may receive the vaccines. This is being framed as a "shared clinical decision-making" approach, meaning parents and pregnant individuals should consult with their healthcare providers to decide if vaccination is appropriate based on personal preference and circumstances.
When doctors are literally paid to administer vaccines, do you think they will recommend them? Most pediatric practices would not survive without the “vaccine” payola from Big Pharma.
Will pharmaceutical commercials be taken off television? No. They’re going to become “more honest,” according to RFK, Jr.
The Great Reset must go on! Also known as World War III.
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
July 7, 2025
Trump Threatens Economic War On Half Of Non-White World
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A thought-provoking new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin factually proclaimed to member states attending the BRICS Summit 2025 in Rio de Janeiro-Brazil yesterday: “BRICS member states not only account for a third of the Earth’s land, and almost half the planet’s population, but also 40% of the global economy...BRICS’ combined GDP measured by purchasing power parity already stands at $77 trillion, that’s according to 2025 IMF data...On this metric, BRICS considerably outstrips some other groups, including the Group of Seven...BRICS has deservedly established itself among the key centers of global governance”, says this factual proclamation was swiftly followed by Group of Seven leader President Donald Trump posting the warning threat: “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff...There will be no exceptions to this policy...Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.
As it pertains to the half of the non-white world President Trump threatened economic war against, this report notes, they are members of the BRICS Alliance, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, that represents a dynamic group of emerging economies that have collectively become a significant force in the global arena, as a collective force, BRICS aims to strengthen its role in shaping international policies and fostering prosperity through cooperation and shared goals, and whose group's mission is to create opportunities for developing nations to have a stronger voice in global affairs, paving the way for a more inclusive and balanced world economy.
In the final declaration BRICS member states issued at the end of their summit today, this report continues, they declared:
We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and we reaffirm that such measures, including unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative consequences for human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, affecting the entire populations of the states subjected to such measures, disproportionately impacting the poor.
We reaffirm the necessity of maintaining and enhancing the disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation framework, preserving its integrity and effectiveness as a means to ensure global stability and security.
We instruct our finance ministers and central bank governors to duly continue discussions on the BRICS Cross-Border Payment Initiative, and we note the progress achieved by the BRICS working group on co-operation in the payments sector in exploring opportunities for further discussions on the potential operational interoperability of BRICS payment systems.
Opposing BRICS member states seeking global peace and security, this report details, is Group of Seven military leader NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who went full “Red Dawn”, warning that China and Russia might orchestrate simultaneous invasions of Taiwan and Europe to destabilize the Western alliance, and insanely declared: “If Xi Jinping would attack Taiwan, he would first make sure that he makes a call to his very junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, residing in Moscow, and telling him, Hey, I’m going to do this, and I need you to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory”.
In response to the insane declaration made by Group of Seven military leader NATO Secretary-General Rutte, this report notes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed: “We are aware of these allegations...Perhaps those spreading these claims know more about Russia’s supposed plans than we do ourselves...At the very least, we have no information about any plans to attack Europe, let alone occupy it”—a revelation joined by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev observing: “Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch...He sees collusion between China and Russia over Taiwan, and then a Russian attack on Europe...But he’s right about one thing: he should learn Russian...It might come in handy in a Siberian camp”.
Should Group of Seven military leader NATO Secretary-General Rutte wish to voluntarily live in a Siberian camp, this report concludes, available to him is the “Shared Values Visa” offered by Russia to everyone in the West seeking to flee from socialist tyranny, warmongering and godless immorality—and that stands in stark contrast to the elite leftist Americans who believe they have the right to live anywhere they want in the world, like those taking over Mexico City, who were struck with violent protests this weekend by enraged Mexicans holding protest signs saying: “Gringo: Stop Stealing Our Home...Mexico For Mexicans...Pay Taxes, Speak Spanish, Use Pesos Or Get Out Of Here...Death To The Neo-Colonizer...Expat = Gentrifier...Your New Home Is An Invasion...Gentrification = Neo-Colonization...To Gentrify Isn't Progress, It's Dispossession...We Shouldn't Feel Like Foreigners In Our Own Land”.
[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
From Gemini:
It's challenging to provide an exact, exhaustive number of nations with a trade surplus with the US "before the tariffs" without specifying a precise year, as trade balances can shift. The term "tariffs" often refers to those broadly implemented by the Trump administration starting in 2018.
However, based on data from sources like Macrotrends and Wikipedia (referencing 2018 data, which generally reflects pre-major tariff impact or the very beginning of the tariff period), here's a more comprehensive list of countries that typically had a trade surplus with the US:
Countries generally having a trade surplus with the US:
The Netherlands
Hong Kong
Australia
United Kingdom (though sometimes fluctuates, often a surplus in goods and services combined)
Brazil
Belgium
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Guatemala
Morocco
Paraguay
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Panama
Chile
Argentina
Singapore
Colombia
Spain
Bahamas
Georgia
Honduras
Haiti
Ecuador
Nicaragua
Peru
Bolivia
El Salvador
Costa Rica
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Ethiopia
Algeria
Angola
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Brunei
Gabon
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Libya
Oman
Qatar
Turkmenistan
Uruguay
Cambodia
Laos
Malta
Mongolia
Myanmar (Burma)
Fiji
Cyprus
Jordan
Lebanon
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Tunisia
Uzbekistan
Zimbabwe
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Estonia
Hungary
Latvia
Lithuania
Moldova
Montenegro
North Macedonia
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Ukraine
Albania
Armenia
Belarus
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Gambia
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Iceland
Kyrgyz Republic
Lesotho
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Rwanda
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Vanuatu
Yemen
Zambia
It's crucial to understand that the largest trade deficits for the US were (and still largely are) with major manufacturing economies like China, Mexico, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Ireland. The countries with a surplus are often those where the US exports more goods or services, or where the overall trade volume is smaller but favors US exports.
Pray for peace!