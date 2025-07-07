As I have written, the tariffs on the entire world are a tactic in the Neocons’ World War III, intended to collapse those many economies that enjoy trade surpluses with the US, and also to collapse them as customers for China’s affordable development goods. But the Neocons have badly misjudged the extent of the rise and integration of the BRICS+ nations. Everything Trump does to antagonize them accelerates their unified opposition to the US.

Trump was a Manchurian Candidate, IMHO. The Cabal controls him. All the “wins” he is supposed to be making are mostly fake news. Check it out: are the mRNA “vaccines” still being given, even recommended for children? Gemini:

The CDC has updated its guidance, moving away from a broad recommendation that all healthy children and pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccines to a more nuanced message that these groups may receive the vaccines. This is being framed as a "shared clinical decision-making" approach, meaning parents and pregnant individuals should consult with their healthcare providers to decide if vaccination is appropriate based on personal preference and circumstances.

When doctors are literally paid to administer vaccines, do you think they will recommend them? Most pediatric practices would not survive without the “vaccine” payola from Big Pharma.

Will pharmaceutical commercials be taken off television? No. They’re going to become “more honest,” according to RFK, Jr.

The Great Reset must go on! Also known as World War III.

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

From Gemini:

It's challenging to provide an exact, exhaustive number of nations with a trade surplus with the US "before the tariffs" without specifying a precise year, as trade balances can shift. The term "tariffs" often refers to those broadly implemented by the Trump administration starting in 2018. However, based on data from sources like Macrotrends and Wikipedia (referencing 2018 data, which generally reflects pre-major tariff impact or the very beginning of the tariff period), here's a more comprehensive list of countries that typically had a trade surplus with the US: Countries generally having a trade surplus with the US: The Netherlands

Zambia It's crucial to understand that the largest trade deficits for the US were (and still largely are) with major manufacturing economies like China, Mexico, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Ireland. The countries with a surplus are often those where the US exports more goods or services, or where the overall trade volume is smaller but favors US exports.

Pray for peace!