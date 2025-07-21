My opinion of the President is as volatile as he is. I have concluded that he is a divided man, sincerely trying to defeat the Deep State but under threat in ways we can only imagine by the corrupt octopus that has had our country in its grip for all of this century.

The Russian intelligence services have opined that Trump’s chances of surviving his term are less than 50%.

Will the Empire, the Deep State, the Western Cabal get their war on Iran and their fake Armageddon?

We live on a knife’s edge. Pray for peace.

July 21, 2025

“Wrecking Ball” Trump Demands Jail For “The Shady Bunch” Coup Plot Leader Obama

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A compelling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump stunned the world last evening when he posted mugshots of what he branded “The Shady Bunch”, who are the coup plotters still trying to destroy him, says he then set the internet on fire by posting an AI video of FBI agents arresting and throwing in jail former President Barack Obama.

Three days ago on Friday, this report notes, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified Russia hoax documents then announced that “The Shady Bunch” coup plotters were all refereed to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, and it was revealed: “The declassified documents proved Barack Obama worked with his national security team and Deep State hacks such as Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Comey, Clapper and others to manufacture intelligence and push the lies through the fake news media”.

Yesterday, this report continues, DNI Gabbard declared to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about “The Shady Bunch” coup plot: “We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it...Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic”, and it was also revealed in the interview:

Maria Bartiromo:

Do you believe that we will see prosecutions? Our audience wants to know where this story goes from here. Will we ever see anyone held accountable for this incredible lie on the American people?

Tulsi Gabbard:

I will do all that I can. We have whistleblowers, actually, Maria, coming forward now after we release these documents, because there are people who were around—who were working within the intelligence community at this time—who were so disgusted by what happened. We’re starting to see some of them come out of the woodwork here because they, too, like you and I and the American people, want to see justice delivered.

We’re going to provide everything that we have—everything that we will continue to gather—to the Department of Justice for that direct intent and that direct purpose. There must be indictments. Those responsible, no matter how powerful they are or were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people—they all must be held accountable.

Maria Bartiromo:

So do you expect—just to be clear—do you expect indictments and prosecutions?

Tulsi Gabbard:

I’m not a lawyer. In my view, we have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice. Yes—to prosecute and indict those responsible.

Also yesterday, this report details, socialist Democrat Party lawmaker Congressman Jim Himes raged to leftist CBS News in sheer panic: “What you saw from the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was not just a lie, but a very dangerous lie, because when you start throwing around language like sedition and treason, somebody is going to get hurt...And right now, you know, the mouth-breathers on MAGA online are just going out of their minds based on a lie”—but was a panicked attack against MAGA “mouth-breathers” followed by top socialist Democrat Party strategist James Carville observing in shame today: “Constipated...Leaderless...Confused...A cracked-out clown car...Divided...These are the words I hear my fellow Democrats using to describe our party as of late...The truth is they’re not wrong...The Democratic Party is in shambles”.

On Saturday evening, this report concludes, American political analyst Ada Nestor released his open letter “The Desperation To Stop Trump Wasn't Political, It Was Survival”, wherein he most factually observed: “The effort to sabotage Trump’s presidency—before he even took office—was not about protecting democracy...It was about protecting the machine...It’s not enough to say they hated Trump...That’s the surface-level distraction they fed the public - tweets, tone, ego...But behind closed doors, the political elite weren’t clutching their pearls over Trump's behavior...They were panicking over what he might expose” and truthfully documented:

Bush Sr.: The Architect

George H.W. Bush didn’t just serve as CIA Director, he was one of the architects of modern intelligence-led shadow governance. Under his watch, the United States expanded covert operations globally, often under the guise of national security. These operations weren’t just about foreign policy. They included drug trafficking (see: Iran-Contra), money laundering, and manipulation of foreign elections. They funded black budget programs and off-the-books deals.

The Bush family’s ties to global banking, oil, and weapons aren’t speculation, they’re documented. But scrutiny was always dismissed as conspiracy theory. Why? Because the machine controlled the narrative.

Clinton: The Cleaner

Bill Clinton’s administration refined the art of corruption and cover-up. From the Mena Airport drug running scandal to the Chinagate campaign finance scandal, corruption was a feature—not a bug—of his presidency. The Clintons cashed in on global influence and built the Clinton Foundation into a pay-to-play leviathan.

Meanwhile, the intelligence community continued to expand its reach, especially into domestic surveillance—setting the stage for what would come next.

Bush Jr.: The Enabler

Under George W. Bush, 9/11 became the catalyst for exponential growth in surveillance, control, and unaccountable government authority. The Patriot Act opened the door to mass data collection on Americans. Wars were launched on false pretenses. Trillions disappeared. And no one was held accountable.

Cheney’s shadow presidency empowered defense contractors and intelligence contractors like never before. Black sites. Torture programs. Secret kill lists.

The Constitution was paper to these people. The machine kept rolling, unchecked.

Obama: The Cover

Barack Obama ran on transparency and hope. What he delivered was the most refined form of managed decline in U.S. history. Whistleblowers were prosecuted. The IRS was weaponized. The media was co-opted. And the intelligence community was turned inward, not to protect Americans, but to protect itself.

Obama didn’t just look the other way on corruption, he institutionalized it. The “scandal-free” administration was anything but. Benghazi. Fast and Furious. Unmasking of political enemies. Spygate. The Steele Dossier. All of it swept under the rug by a complicit press corps and weaponized DOJ.

Enter Trump: The Wrecking Ball

Then came Trump. He wasn’t in their club. He didn’t play by the rules. Worse, he didn’t need them. And that made him dangerous.

Trump wasn’t just another politician. He was a liability to their entire system. He talked openly about child trafficking, shadowy networks, corrupt intelligence officials, and globalist agendas. He signed executive orders freezing assets of human rights abusers. He bypassed traditional media. He disrupted the military-industrial complex.

The machine couldn’t afford to let that continue.

So they deployed everything—illegal surveillance, fabricated dossiers, coordinated leaks, a media smear campaign, a weaponized intelligence community, and, eventually, a multi-year lawfare operation.

This wasn’t politics. This was survival for them.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]