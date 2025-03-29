If you thought that the Deep State, the Cabal, gave up power when Trump was elected, you are wrong.

The Middle East crisis is intended to impair China’s oil supply, upon which China’s entire manufacturing base is dependent. You can expect naval action against Russian and other ships carrying oil to China. Israel gets its Greater Israel, and Europe gets destroyed. The US will draft illegal immigrants to send to Europe. At some point, China will hit back, but possibly not militarily, as their control of supply chains is probably enough to ham-string Western militaries and bring them to the table. This would, of course, be a huge PR win for China with the rest of the world. Russia may widen its military engagements if Europe provokes adequately.

This is my speculation.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Trump Delivers Ultimatum to Iran & Rejects Putins Offer for the Uraine

Posted Mar 29, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |

President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program and replace the agreement that Trump withdrew America from during his first term in office. The letter essentially gave the choice to negotiate or he would take military action. The deadline was 2 months, which puts us square into May, which the computer has been targeting for the past year.

Trump has said: “We have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon. Very, very soon.” He added: “Hopefully we can have a peace deal, … I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness. I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal than the other. But the other will solve the problem.”

Meanwhile, I believe Putin made a very reasonable compromise that Trump rejected. Putin argued that Ukraine’s constitutional legitimacy is in question due to the expiration of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term last year and the lack of elections since, rendering all of his government’s claims to authority invalid. The Ukrainian people should vote and any negotiation of Zelensky I too would call into question especially because I believe he was part of the Neo-Nazi movement pretending to be Christian before he was elected. Even joked about confiscating assets from Jews and Russians. My Jewish friend in Israel says he is not Jewish. I believe he has said he is Jewish to cover up his past, like George Soros. Sorry, I disagree with Trump. Perhaps those in the intelligence service are hiding Zelensky’s real past. Putin said:

“Presidential elections weren’t held… under the constitution, all officials are appointed by the president. If he himself is illegitimate, then so is everyone else.”

I think Zelensky should be removed. The United Nations should step in as the caretaker and allow elections. Putin should then agree to a ceasefire if the UN is in charge. The real ELECTED president should then negotiate, NOT Zelensky. When he was elected, he promised peace, but he has done everything exactly the opposite of what he promised. Zelensky defrauded the Ukrainian people. He ran on peace and, assuming the election was not rigged, as some argue, the Ukrainian people voted for peace. Let them speak NOW! Remove Zelensky, Mr. Trump – let’s get real. You should know what the Neocons do. Apply the same strategy to Ukraine.

REMOVE Zelensky NOW!

Even CNN reported that Zelensky’s win inspired hope in Russia for the end of the war. CNN wrote:

“The Kremlin saw Zelensky’s predecessor, outgoing President Petro Poroshenko, as representing the “party of war,” and the election results in Ukraine were greeted by official Russia with what could be described as cautious hope for a reboot in relations.”

BE AWARE OF MAY