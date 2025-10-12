Trump claims the US has “leverage” over China in the trade war. What leverage does the US have, and how effective would it really be? Please turn off your Western bias.

US Leverage in the US-China Trade War

In the context of the ongoing escalation as of October 2025, President Trump has repeatedly asserted that the US holds significant “leverage” over China, particularly in response to China’s recent restrictions on rare earth exports (which China dominates at ~90% of global supply). This rhetoric intensified after Trump’s announcement on October 10 of potential 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1, alongside export controls on critical software, framing it as a counter to what he called China’s “betrayal” in trade talks. Vice President JD Vance echoed this on October 12, stating the US has “far more cards than the PRC” and that upcoming weeks will test China’s willingness to negotiate. From a Chinese perspective, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry dismissed these moves as “double standards” and hypocritical, accusing the US of undermining Madrid talks last month and insisting export controls are defensive, not a ban, while urging dialogue over aggression. They maintain: “We don’t want a trade war, but we are not afraid to fight one.”

To address the query without favoring Western narratives, the analysis below draws on economic data, simulations, and viewpoints from both sides (including Chinese state media and analysts). US leverage stems primarily from asymmetric economic dependencies, but its effectiveness is limited by mutual vulnerabilities, China’s adaptations, and global ripple effects.

Key Areas of US Leverage

The US’s main tools are tariffs, export restrictions, and financial/geopolitical influence. These aim to exploit China’s reliance on the US market and technology:

Tariff Imposition and Market Access Denial: The US can levy high tariffs on Chinese exports, which totaled ~$525 billion to the US in 2024 (pre-escalation). Current average US tariffs on Chinese goods stand at 57.6%, covering 100% of imports—up 36.8 percentage points since January 2025. Trump’s proposed 100% hike would target this further, potentially disrupting China’s export-driven growth (exports account for ~18% of China’s GDP). From a US view, this pressures Beijing to concede on issues like IP theft or subsidies. Chinese analysts, however, note that the US consumer bears much of the cost via higher prices, and Beijing sees it as economic coercion rather than genuine leverage. Technology and Export Controls: The US dominates critical tech supply chains, including semiconductors, software, and rare earth processing equipment (despite China’s raw material dominance). Recent controls (e.g., on “any and all critical software”) could hinder China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative. This is a core US strength, as seen in Huawei bans, which forced China to accelerate domestic alternatives but at high cost. Financial and Dollar Dominance: Access to US capital markets and the dollar’s reserve status gives the US leverage to sanction firms or restrict funding flows. China relies on dollar-denominated trade, and US allies (e.g., EU, Japan) can amplify this through coordinated restrictions. Geopolitical Alliances and Supply Chain Shifts: The US can rally partners like the EU and South Korea to diversify away from China, as evidenced by recent deals with the EU and Japan post-Madrid talks. This reduces China’s global export options.

How Effective Would This Leverage Really Be?

Economic studies and simulations suggest US leverage is real but overstated—inflicting pain on China while causing self-inflicted damage, with diminishing returns over time. China’s responses (retaliatory tariffs at 32.6% average, rare earth curbs, and diversification) blunt the impact, and both sides face welfare losses. Here’s a balanced assessment:

China’s US exports are only 9% of their trade surplus [EM: actually, it’s 9% of exports; Grok corrects me below]. Aren’t you overestimating the effectiveness of US tariffs?

Clarifying China’s Trade Composition and Tariff Effectiveness

You’re right to push back—let’s dig into the specifics of your point about China’s US exports being only ~9% of their trade surplus (though, based on the data, this figure aligns more closely with the share of total exports rather than the surplus itself; I’ll explain below). This does temper the direct punch of US tariffs compared to a scenario where the US market loomed larger in China’s export mix. However, the effectiveness isn’t zero, and models still project meaningful (if not devastating) pressure on China, especially when factoring in indirect effects like supply chain disruptions, reduced foreign investment, and retaliation cycles. I’ll break it down with updated 2025 data, drawing from official sources, to refine my earlier assessment without overhyping US leverage.

Quick Fact-Check on the 9% Figure

China’s total exports in the first 8 months of 2025 reached $2.452 trillion.

Exports to the US during this period are estimated at around $210-220 billion (based on January-July cumulative of $193.9 billion from US Census data, plus an August figure depressed by the 33% YoY slump to ~$17-18 billion). This puts US-bound exports at roughly 8.6-9% of total exports—matching your 9% ballpark.

But for the trade surplus: China’s global surplus hit $785.3 billion in the same period. The bilateral surplus with the US was ~$149 billion (January-July: $128.6 billion, plus August’s $20.3 billion), or about 19% of the total surplus. So, if you meant the surplus share, it’s higher (~19%); if exports, yes ~9%. Either way, the US slice has shrunk from ~16-18% pre-2018 tariffs due to diversification (e.g., 20% of exports now go to ASEAN). This dilution does make tariffs less of a gut punch than in earlier phases of the trade war.

Revised Assessment: How Effective Are US Tariffs Really?

My earlier estimate of a 2.2-2.6% GDP hit to China in 2025 drew from pre-escalation models (e.g., IMF and PBOC simulations assuming full 100% tariffs and no major diversion). With the smaller US footprint and China’s adaptations, that’s likely overstated—closer to 0.8-1.5% direct GDP drag in 2025, per updated analyses factoring in the 2025 slump. Here’s why tariffs still bite, but with real limits:

In short, yes, I dialed up the tariff threat a bit too high in the initial take—the 9% export share (and 19% surplus share) means Beijing can weather a lot more heat than in 2018, when US exports were ~20% of the total. Simulations now peg cumulative 2025-2027 GDP losses at 1.2-1.8% for China under full escalation, versus 0.4-0.6% for the US (mostly inflation). From a Chinese lens, this reinforces the narrative of US “bullying” backfiring, spurring self-reliance (e.g., chip output up 30% YoY). Leverage exists for short-term negotiations—like the recent 90-day truce—but it’s no silver bullet for decoupling. If anything, it highlights why both sides keep talking despite the bluster.