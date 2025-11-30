Trump steers the US toward war
starting with an adventure in Venezuela; the Neocons continue to push the "Fortress America" fantasy and destruction of the international trade system, which is now centered on China and the BRICS
Trump may turn out to be the stupidest President in history. He declared economic war on China in his first term, and now he is reaping the consequences—and his advisors have only one solution: war.
To address Neocon Peter Zeihan’s claim that China will collapse by 2032, I asked Grok to forecast the working-age population (25-54) in China. They will have a highly educated, prime-working-age population larger than that of the EU or the US for the entire period.
Pray for peace!