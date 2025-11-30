Trump may turn out to be the stupidest President in history. He declared economic war on China in his first term, and now he is reaping the consequences—and his advisors have only one solution: war.

To address Neocon Peter Zeihan’s claim that China will collapse by 2032, I asked Grok to forecast the working-age population (25-54) in China. They will have a highly educated, prime-working-age population larger than that of the EU or the US for the entire period.

Pray for peace!