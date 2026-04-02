Trump snuffs stock market rally with threats to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age; Cabal to seek maximum crisis in the fall? It's all for the Great Reset!
with talk like this, do you think there will be elections in November? will Trump become king? will we all be straitjacketed into techno-feudalism? (we will if we let it happen0
Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan says there will be boots on the ground in Iran, which he doesn’t seem to think is a good idea.
The Great Reset’s goals include depopulation, especially in the less-developed world. It certainly looks like Trump is working for the Cabal to accomplish this.
The plan is for global energy shortages and famine. Brace yourself.
Pray for peace!
Trump hates the WEF. Always has. He told them off in no uncertain terms.