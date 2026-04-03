Via whatdoesitmean.com:

April 3, 2026

Trump Ends Global American Empire As Pentagon Prepares For Domestic Holy War

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A beyond stunning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump proclaimed during his Passover address to the peoples of Israel: “Nothing can stop the people of God”, says this proclamation was joined with the news: “The White House deleted video footage of an hour-long bonkers Easter event at which, among other things, President Donald Trump was compared to the resurrected subject of the lunch, Nazareth man Jesus Christ”.

Along with President Trump being compared to Jesus, this report notes, last week it saw Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praying at the Pentagon for the American forces at war with Iran: “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation...Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy...We ask these things with bold confidence in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ”.

After praying for Jesus to allow American forces to unleash “overwhelming violence” on the Iranian peoples, but who obviously forgot that God proclaimed Jesus to be the “Prince of Peace”, this report continues, Secretary of War Hegseth announced to his Pentagon military officials: “As I reported to you in December, in previous administrations, our Chaplain Corps was infected by political correctness and secular humanism...The core functions of the Chaplain Corps were changed and watered down until many viewed them as nothing more than therapists...Faith and virtue were traded for self-help and self-care...We started correcting that drift then, and today, we’re going further”.

Immediately following his announcement, this report details, Secretary of War Hegseth declared that the Chaplain Corps would have its religious affiliation codes reduced from about 200 different faith codes down to 31 codes and revealed military chaplains would no longer wear their rank on their uniform and instead would wear religious insignia—then yesterday, Secretary of War Hegseth fired United States Army Chaplain Corps commander General William Green Jr., United States Army Transformation and Training Command commander General David Hodne and United States Army Chief of Staff General Randy George.

Lest anyone think that the Holy War moves made by the Pentagon are solely directed against Iran, this report notes, yesterday it saw Secretary of War Hegseth announcing its domestic component: “Our military installations have been turned into gun-free zones—leaving our service members vulnerable and exposed...That ends today”—all American bases were turned into gun-free zones during the Vietnam War because soldiers kept killing their incompetent officers—but now, Secretary of War Hegseth has re-armed these soldiers so they can insure their officers put America first.

While the Pentagon prepares for a domestic Holy War, this report continues, Iran launched its “92nd wave” of missile and drone strikes against American and Israeli targets—a massive Iranian strike joined with the news: “The Israeli paper Haaretz has confirmed that 8 out of 10 Iranian missiles launched against Israeli targets are reaching their targets”—and it was also warningly revealed today: “US intelligence has assessed that around half of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers are still intact despite over a month of US and Israeli bombardment across the country”.

In response to President Trump refusing to open the Strait of Hormuz and telling the European powers: “Go get your own oil!”, this report details, French President Emmanuel Macron fatalistically observed: “There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States...I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic...It is unrealistic because it would take an inordinate amount of time and would expose anyone crossing the strait to coastal threats from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who possess significant resources, as well as ballistic missiles, and a host of other risks”.

As for America varying its position as President Macron fatalistically observed, this report concludes, nothing could be further from the truth as right before the Iran war started, President Trump released his “National Security Strategy of the United States of America” document, wherein it plainly proclaimed: “The days of the United States propping up the entire world order like Atlas are over”—a proclamation joined yesterday by top President Trump media advisor Tucker Carlson releasing his video “Trump Announces the End of Global American Empire. Here’s What Comes Next”, wherein he explains the truth about the Iran war and what it really means for the entire world.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]