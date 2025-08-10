Since 1945, when has the Deep State lost out in a conflict over the direction of American foreign policy? Why should Putin stop the special military operation because Trump wants him to, giving the EU more time to “remilitarize” and beef up for renewed land war, while America scrambles for new rare earth mineral supply lines?

This looks to me like pure Trump BS. He’s trying to make a deal for badly-needed minerals and other resources, but what does Putin get in return?

Zelensky is being coached by the highest levels in the Cabal. His confidence signals where the Western big money wants to go: the same old, same old, take down Russia, and then China, at their moments of historical demographic weakness, as described in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Readers, what do you think? Am I being too “cynical,” or just realistic?

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

August 10, 2025

Russia Warns “Titanic Efforts” Underway To Stop “Mother Of God” Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A thought-provoking new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting top Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev observed and pleaded to the warmongering socialist Western colonial powers: “The 15 August Putin-Trump summit falls on Dormition—a day honoring Mary’s peaceful falling asleep...Whatever your belief, the feast points to mercy and reconciliation—choose dialogue, choose peace”, says the “Dormition of the Mother of God” is observed by the Orthodox Christian Church on 15 August, that celebrates the death of Mary the Theotokos, the mother of Jesus.

After pleading with the socialist Western colonial powers to choose dialogue and peace, this report notes, special envoy Dmitriev warned about the upcoming Alaska Summit between President Putin and President Donald Trump: “Certainly, several nations that have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict will take titanic efforts, provocations and disinformation, to torpedo the planned meeting”—a warning joined by unelected Ukrainian Dictator Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak demanding Ukraine intelligence services conduct a number of operations in Russia this week to disrupt the Alaska Summit.

Somewhat to be expected, this report continues, among the first to mount a full-on attack of President Trump’s planned Alaska Summit is none other than former neocon National Security Adviser John Bolton, who assessed: “Well, it's very gracious of Putin to come to former Russian America for this summit...This is not quite as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David to talk about the peace negotiations in Afghanistan, but it certainly reminds one of that...The only better place for Putin than Alaska would be if the summit were being held in Moscow...So, the initial setup, I think, is a great victory for Putin”—neocon thought leader Professor Sam Greene at King’s College London warningly observed: “The symbolism of holding the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska is horrendous — as though designed to demonstrate that borders can change, land can be bought and sold”—and leftist Washington Post neocon mouthpiece Max Boot raged: “If Trump was to agree to Putin’s terms, it would be a reprise of the 1938 Munich Agreement in which British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain handed over to Adolf Hitler the Sudetenland — a region of what was then Czechoslovakia that was heavily fortified and defended — without consulting the Czechs”.

Ahead of the Alaska Summit, this report details, President Trump sent Vice President J.D. Vance to meet with European and Ukrainian leaders in London yesterday—a meeting where it was made clear Zelensky is not invited to the Alaska Summit and that he “risks angering” President Trump—and was a meeting followed by the news: “The US presidential administration has denied Zelensky's office permission to allow the head of the Kyiv regime to participate in the Russian-American summit in Alaska...At the same time, it is emphasized that the Americans demand that Kyiv unconditionally fulfill all agreements that will be reached during the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump”.

Earlier today, this report notes, the warmongering socialist European Commission vehemently opposed to the Alaska Summit released the document “Statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President von der Leyen and President Stubb on Peace for Ukraine ahead of President Trump's planned meeting with President Putin”, wherein it declared: “We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests...We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny...Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities...The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine...We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force...The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations...We underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity...We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine...We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests”.

As thousands of Russian troops flood into Belarus, which borders both Ukraine and NATO, for the Zapad-2025 military exercises, this report continues, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko warned: “The West should not push Russia and Belarus to mobilize...Don't bring it up to this...I told the Americans that let's agree now, let's stop playing the show...Let's make sure that we sit down and agree not only on a truce, but on peace...But I see Zelensky's behavior...I don't know why he would do that...I don't believe he's such a courageous hero...He has somewhere to run, and where will the Ukrainians run to?...If we mobilize, now is the moment that the situation can turn in any direction”.

While Russia and its military defense pact allies like Belarus prepare for any outcome of the Alaska Summit, this report concludes, famed German geopolitical analyst Thomas Kolbe, in his just released strategy document “Trump–Putin Alaska Summit: Peace Talks And Power Plays On Former Russian Soil”, assessed:

Donald Trump stays true to his line and asserts dominance over the geopolitical chessboard — symbolically as well.

Following the announcement of a trade deal with the EU at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, peace talks in the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin are now scheduled in Alaska.

The venue of a negotiation often predefines the balance of power between opponents. In that sense, it must be read as a clear show of force that both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer — notably without military fanfare — traveled to Trump’s private resort in Turnberry to be politically “placed” by the American president.

Judging by the outcome of those talks, one conclusion is unavoidable: the European Union no longer plays in the league of the great powers. Washington’s interest in intra-European affairs has noticeably cooled, focusing essentially on two things: an orderly withdrawal from military entanglements, and the defense of US corporate interests in the EU single market.

We are witnessing a shift of power from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Europe Losing Grip

It’s hardly a secret: China and the United States will be setting the standards of international politics in the future. Russia, the world’s most resource-rich country, may be labeled by Europeans as a pariah state and a malicious hub of all evil — but that does not change the fact that the age of postcolonial European dominance is ending, and Moscow will have no trouble playing its resource-market cards outside the shrinking European sphere of influence.

In this spirit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel on August 15 to “away territory” in Alaska — once part of Russia — to preliminarily negotiate peace terms in Ukraine with President Trump. Trump sees progress in the stalemated conflict and stresses that the talks will likely lead to a land-swap arrangement “to the benefit of both sides”. While the Russian government has not issued an official statement, much suggests Moscow will not return the occupied territories in Donbas, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, nor Crimea. Russia currently holds the military initiative and is increasing pressure on Ukraine and its allies to force a resolution.

To avoid overshadowing the personal meeting, the White House postponed a tariff ultimatum — originally set for August 9 — that would have imposed 100% duties on Russian goods if the war continued, pushing it back to August 27.

Alaska as a Signal

We will have to see what unfolds in the meantime and whether potential disruptions derail this cautious rapprochement once more. One recalls the much-discussed visit of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, two months after the outbreak of war, acted as a kind of shadow diplomat to reject a Russian-proposed peace deal.

What is now on the table again — a land swap and Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO — was flatly rejected back then. Hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded later, there appears to be a renewed turn toward diplomacy in light of the bleak military situation. This time, however, it is the Americans applying pressure on the warring sides. From Europe, little is heard apart from intense rearmament efforts and a declared will to “re-militarize” the population, as the German government has repeatedly emphasized.

Diplomatic Thread to Be Picked Up

The diplomatic thread is now to be picked up again in Alaska. Until 1867, Alaska was Russian territory before the US purchased it from Tsar Alexander II for $7.2 million — after Russia’s defeat in the Crimean War left its treasury depleted. The geography here speaks volumes: Alaska lies between Russia and the US, separated only by the Bering Strait, symbolizing the direct neighborhood of two great powers that may now be entering a new phase of rapprochement in a rapidly changing world order.

For the Ukraine talks, the location signals that even deeply rooted geopolitical divides can be bridged through pragmatic agreements. At the same time, Alaska has strategic importance for the Arctic, whose trade routes and resources will likely be integrated into the future architecture of global power.

By hosting the Russian president at such a neuralgic spot, Trump fuses historical reconciliation with present-day power politics, creating a symbolic setting that suggests readiness for compromise without conceding sovereignty.

Trump’s Move

What might look like a PR coup in the headlines is in reality a move at the highest level of geopolitics.

By inviting Putin onto US soil, Trump openly breaks with the prevailing doctrine of keeping Russia isolated. The ICC arrest warrant, the sanctions regime, years of carefully cultivated enemy imagery — all of it, should the meeting take place, would evaporate in significance with a single photograph.

The message: The rules the foreign-policy establishment holds as untouchable are negotiable — not carved in stone — at least if the President of the United States decides so.

Behind closed doors, the focus will likely be on redrawing spheres of influence: a possible Ukraine endgame in exchange for Russian concessions — energy, Arctic passage, perhaps even a gradual distancing from Beijing. For Trump, the meeting offers a chance to pull Russia, perhaps through trade, into America’s geostrategic orbit. This would align with the raw-materials deal signed with Ukraine in April, granting the US exclusive access to the country’s rare earths as well as certain oil and gas reserves.

But the true test linked to this meeting lies within the inner workings of America’s power machine: Can Trump carry out such an unconventional operation without sabotage from his own security apparatus?

Should he manage to launch a robust peace process, he will have proven that he has taken full control of US foreign policy strategy.

That would be a decisive blow against the neocons pushing for escalation in Ukraine — and a further step toward peace.

