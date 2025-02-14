The hundreds of billions of Eurodollars in offshore accounts have taken on a life of their own. Chinese banks can enable USD transactions outside of SWIFT, and the USD-backed Tether crypto can do the same. As I have written, the USD is just a numeraire with a payment system attached, and the BRICS+ have been transacting outside of SWIFT as much as they can because we forced them to!

Remember, the Ukraine war was the tip of the spear of WWIII as it enabled the Neocons fronting the Cabal to crack the world economy in two so they could fulfill their Cold War dream of destroying Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness (see the lead story at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details).

Everything Trump does on the trade front leads us toward this ultimate confrontation. The seemingly promising domestic actions suggest that the hidden agenda will be to discipline the American population under an X-based domestic payment system with some potentially deniable social payment system. The Great Reset is still on.

The argument for freedom as a requirement for creativity has been severely damaged by the evidence of Chinese researchers’ success with AI. They have been propelled by the hardware limitations we have imposed (constraint often propels creativity).

My research suggests that most middle-class Chinese are content to conform to their social credit system’s requirements. You go along to get along. Their government has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, giving them a country with beautiful infrastructure they can enjoy every day.

China’s system of central planning is where Trump is also taking us. China’s system is “decentralized centralization.” The central government establishes priorities and designates resources to “clusters” based on long-term industrial priorities, including setting up universities to train the needed engineers. China produced 3.6 million STEM graduates last year, while the US had 820,000. These clusters are spread across provinces and compete with each other.

The provinces' CCP leaders then compete for the best results, allocating tax preferences accordingly. There are claims that their AI sector is “open source” in that companies share their results, although this is hard to believe when competition at the company level is intense, and many companies fail. Watch this video for a good lecture on how China’s system works.

The strong dollar is forcing BRICS+ nations out of dollar trade. Roughly a third of China’s trade is now conducted in yuan. Even super-conservative Argentina has joined the Belt and Road Initiative, to the consternation of Wall Street vultures expecting to snap up valuable resources at bargain prices. China offers a growing market for Argentina’s agricultural exports and bargain prices on machinery needed for development. What does the US offer to developing countries? Our way or the highway: economic sanctions and the threat of physical violence.

Trump is leading us to war. My working hypothesis remains that elements within the West, the WEF Cabal, cooperated with the CCP to “level down America” with the plandemic to impose the Great Reset globally with Chinese leadership. The Cabal decided they wanted to remain on top and went back to Cold War thinking—which Trump is de facto going along with in his trade policy. Russia and China failed to collapse under the sanctions—in fact, the BRICS+ nations are growing faster than the West. The coming recession’s financial repression will start the disciplining efforts.

But if they try another plandemic and want to inject us with another mRNA vaccine (what is in those, anyway, that they want to get a needle into everyone’s arm so badly?)—all bets are off. FAFO, as Ed Dowd remarked on X. The US will split up at that point, with the red states still possessing some common sense circling the wagons to take care of their own.

Via tribuneindia.com:

"BRICS is dead": Donald Trump reiterates 100 pc tariff threat on BRICS nations He said that BRICS is dead and reiterated his threat to BRICS nations, saying he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on the bloc if they try to replace US dollar with any other currency. Advertisement Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that BRICS was created for a bad purpose and most people don't want it. He said that BRICS is dead and reiterated his threat to BRICS nations, saying he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on the bloc if they try to replace the US dollar with any other currency. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), he said that the US will not trade with BRICS nations if they want to "play games" and even if any trading is done, it will be conducted at a 100 per cent tariff. Asked whether he wants to dismantle BRICS or be part of it, Trump responded, "I don't care, but BRICS was put there for a bad purpose and most of those people don't want it. They don't even want to talk about it now. They're afraid to talk about it because I told them if they want to play games with the dollar, then they're going to be hit with a 100 per cent tariff. The day they mention that they want to do it and they will come back and say we beg you, we beg you not to do this. BRICS is dead since I mentioned that. BRICS died the minute I mentioned that and I know I remember when Obama and Biden, in particular, I guess he said that oh, they have us over a barrel." "They don't have us over a barrel. We have them over a barrel. If BRICS wants to play games, those countries won't trade with us. We won't trade with them and if any trading gets through it'll be a 100 per cent tariff at least. When they hear that, what do you think they're going to do? They're going to say look what happened to BRICS. They didn't want to talk about it. They don't they don't even want to admit that they were a member of BRICS. That's what's happened," he added. Earlier in January, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS nations if they try to introduce alternative currency to the US Dollar. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER. We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy. They can go find another sucker Nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!" Through this statement, Trump reiterated his position on de-dollarisation, warning that BRICS countries must commit to maintaining the US dollar's role in global trade or face economic consequences. During the signing ceremony at the Oval Office, Trump had directly warned BRICS countries against moving away from the dollar. He also rejected the idea that the US was in a vulnerable position, referencing a statement from former President Joe Biden. Trump insisted that the US holds leverage over BRICS countries, stating: "It's not even a threat. In fact, since I made that statement, Biden said, they have us over a barrel. I said, No, we have them over a barrel. And there's no way they're going to be able to do that." Trump had made similar warnings before assuming office as the US President, stating that BRICS nations would face 100 per cent tariffs on imports to the US if they launched a new currency. During the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for de-dollarisation, stating that "BRICS countries must expand settlements in national currencies and enhance cooperation between banks." In June 2024, BRICS foreign ministers met in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, where they advocated for the "enhanced use of local currencies in bilateral and multilateral trades and financial transactions between the member countries." (ANI) (The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Pray for peace!