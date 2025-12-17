Here is Grok on China’s dependence on oil from Venezuela and Iran.

As of late 2025, China’s crude oil imports from Iran and Venezuela — often routed through intermediaries like Malaysia to evade sanctions — represent a significant portion of its total imports.

Tracking data (e.g., fronkerTrackers and analyst reports) for 2025 indicate:

Iran supplied approximately 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) , accounting for about 19.6% of China’s total crude imports.

Venezuela supplied around 0.57 million bpd on average (with monthly variations, e.g., 570,000 bpd in October).

Combined, these two sources total roughly 2.18 million bpd.

China’s monthly crude imports in recent 2025 data hovered around 8.3 million bpd (e.g., October), suggesting an annual average likely in the 9–11 million bpd range (consistent with trends from 2024’s ~11.1 million bpd, adjusted for slight declines or fluctuations).

If imports from both Iran and Venezuela were completely stopped, China would lose approximately 20–25% of its total crude oil imports, with the exact figure closer to 25% based on the combined share from direct and indirect sanctioned flows in recent estimates.

This calculation uses tanker tracking and independent analyst data, as official Chinese customs figures often list zero direct imports from Iran and minimal from Venezuela due to re-labeling practices.

Note that China could potentially redirect purchases to other suppliers (e.g., Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Brazil), but the immediate loss would be in this range, primarily affecting independent “teapot” refineries that favor discounted sanctioned crudes. Recent U.S. sanctions enforcement has already begun disrupting Venezuelan flows in late 2025, but Iranian supplies have remained resilient.