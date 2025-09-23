Trump meets with Zelensky, says Ukraine can win back all its territory
Martin Armstrong: 'Trump has given the green light for World War III'
This is double-dealing on the same level as Merkel saying the Minsk agreements were to give Ukraine time to rearm.
Zelensky said that Trump is changing the rules of the game.
World War III is likely to happen unless a miracle occurs. As Armstrong notes, China will not let Russia be defeated.
See a link to Armstrong’s incredibly bitter post below.
Pray for peace!