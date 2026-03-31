My guess is that Trump doesn’t want the oil crisis to go away. He would be happy to see Iran’s and the GCC’s oil facilities trashed. Then he can offer American oil to China in exchange for China’s gigantic household savings and vassal status as the world’s manufacturer.

He’s happy to see the world go into depression — the resulting depopulation is all for the Great Reset.

The people advising Trump have shown that they are okay with genocide. Trump’s unhinged behavior recently suggests he may justify it to himself as well.

Will Russia and China stand by and let this happen? Escalation appears probable if Trump makes this mad move.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP Mar 30, 2026, 6:26 AM

Pray for peace!