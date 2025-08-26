Trump is threatening China over rare earths; meanwhile, he kills Brazilian development deal with tariffs
the tariffs are a disaster; they underlying agenda is war
Singaporean Sean Foo covers Trump’s latest threat that he “has the cards” to hurt China badly. Meanwhile, China supports the yuan to attract money to its stock market, which has been doing well. With interest rates going down, it will take war and capital flight to the USD to keep it from breaking below its long-term bull market channel, which I recently discussed. History in the making.
Pray for peace!