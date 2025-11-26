Trump is strangling Venezuela--and India, China and the BRICS by proxy
AI Yanis Varoufakis provides the best analysis of the Venezuela situation that I've seen; this is another Trump/Neocon tactic that will almost certainly backfire
The Neocons are planning a strike on Russia and China, one way or another. This analysis is credited to Yanis Varoufakis but the YouTube notes indicate it’s AI-generated. Varoufakis forecasts a lengthy seige of Venezuela and increasing risks to global oil supply. China and Russia are stretching US military power thin.