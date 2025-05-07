Tell me how the tariffs help either of these situations. “Inside China Business” points out that keeping affordable Chinese goods out of America is killing the middle class and destroying the population.

Neocon Peter Zeihan points out that when you’re trying to build a lot of manufacturing infrastructure that requires aluminum and steel, putting 25% tariffs on them isn’t helping. Oh, come on, Peter, you know we’re just waiting for Bibi to bomb Iran to get things going.

Pray for peace!