Not surprisingly, the US is losing the PR war with BRICS. When you tariff the rest of the world, that’s what happens. Singaporean Sean Foo, who is geographically close to China but independent in viewpoint, IMHO, catalogs the damage that boycotts of American products could do to the American economy—without tariff reprisals by foreign governments. Eighty-five percent of Canadians say they will boycott American products. The Chinese have already begun boycotting Teslas, so Elon’s in a pickle:

January 2025: Tesla sold 63,238 China-made vehicles, marking an 11.5% decrease from the previous year and a 32.6% drop from December 2024. cnevpost.com

Video Summary: "BREAKING: China Just CUT OFF Critical U.S. Exports as Global BOYCOTTS HIT U.S. Goods" Key Takeaways Global Boycott Concerns Canadian citizens reportedly beginning to boycott U.S. goods in response to tariff threats

Survey indicates 85% of Canadians have pledged to boycott or replace U.S. products

Canadian tourism to the U.S. represents $20.5 billion in spending annually

A 10% reduction in Canadian tourism could result in 2 million fewer visits, $2 billion in lost spending, and 14,000 job losses U.S. Export Vulnerabilities Canada is described as the most important hub for U.S. exports ($350 billion in goods/services in first three quarters of 2024)

When combined with Mexico and China, over $1 trillion in U.S. exports depends on these trading partners

75% of U.S. exports to Canada are machinery, transport equipment, and manufactured goods

Nearly 30% of S&P 500 revenue comes from foreign buyers (approximately $4.6 trillion)

Tech sector is most exposed with nearly 60% of sales coming from international markets China's Potential Response Video suggests China may target U.S. agriculture as retaliation

References the 2018 trade war when China imposed 25% tariffs on U.S. soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, and corn

Claims soy meal prices in China have increased by 3% since December, indicating possible preparation for trade actions

Notes that during previous trade tensions, many U.S. farmers faced financial hardship and bankruptcies U.S. Agricultural Concerns Video claims the U.S. is no longer a net food exporter since 2019

Projects a $49 billion farm deficit for 2025

Predicts U.S. food imports will increase by 7% while exports decline by 2%

Mentions Trump's plan to impose tariffs on food imports from Mexico, Canada, and the EU starting April 2nd Economic Impact Claims Argues tariffs will increase consumer prices in the U.S.

Suggests that domestic production costs are higher than imports

Warns that the combination of boycotts and retaliatory measures could significantly impact the U.S. economy

Claims market declines are related to concerns about trade war escalation The video presents a critical perspective on the potential economic consequences of recent trade policies and international tensions.

As far as I can tell, Trump is doing the Great Reset so Elon Musk et al. can put in their technological economic model while distracting everyone with the Ukraine and NATO drama. Trump has no rare earth minerals deal with anyone now and is allegedly withholding military aid from Ukraine while the Europeans gear up for war. NATO will demand the US get involved when they attack Russia—in response to some sort of false flag—and the US will happily oblige. Trump will say he has no choice. And at some point, Bibi will take out Iran’s petroleum facilities to cut off China’s oil supply. This is the Deep State playbook of many decades, as described in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Is NATO dead? I doubt it. Give the Europeans a couple of years, and they will think they can take on Russia. The US will not be able to resist accomplishing its Deep State’s long-cherished plan to take down both Russia and China in one fell swoop.

But why collapse the US economy? To impose the technocracy on a fearful and subservient population. Will there be another mandate for a “vaccine” to work or receive your UBI? Almost certainly. Deportations will slow as those military-aged men will be needed for the US forces to be sent to Europe.

The bare facts are that the US is running an almost $1 trillion trade deficit, while China is running a $1 trillion trade surplus. China is providing useful goods to the developing world while the US’s products, on net, are too expensive for the rest of the world. China is running an export-led development model and is not likely to forego trade surpluses because Western politicians want them to.

Trump’s tariffs will not stop China’s rise or the rise of the BRICS nations. They will isolate the US economy and people from the rest of the world. He appears to be working for Klaus Schwab and the Cabal to destroy the American economy to prepare for the Great Reset. Everything else is a distraction. This may seem cynical—and it is purely speculative—but why else would Trump resurrect 19th-century economics that no sane businessperson would endorse?

Via Perplexity Deep Research:

What were the effects of the tariffs imposed in Trump's first term? Answer The Economic and Global Impact of Trump's First-Term Tariffs During Donald Trump's first presidential term (2017-2021), his administration implemented a series of tariffs that significantly altered the United States' trade relationships and had far-reaching economic consequences both domestically and internationally. These protectionist measures, primarily targeting China but also affecting longstanding allies like Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, represented one of the most substantial shifts in U.S. trade policy in decades. The tariffs were implemented with the stated goal of protecting American industries and reducing trade deficits, but their effects were complex and multifaceted, impacting GDP growth, employment, prices, and international relations. The implementation of tariffs during Trump's first term represented a significant departure from decades of Republican Party orthodoxy that had generally favored free trade since the Cold War era. Historically, the Republican Party had been strongly pro-tariff from the days of Abraham Lincoln until the Cold War, with particularly high tariffs in the 1920s and early 1930s that were widely blamed for worsening the Great Depression3. Trump frequently argued that the GOP had betrayed its roots by embracing free trade, citing William McKinley as an influence on his anti-free trade views and adopting protectionist positions since the 1980s3. Trump's tariff implementation began in January 2018 with duties of 30-50% on solar panels and washing machines3. By March 2018, he had imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from most countries, affecting approximately 4.1% of U.S. imports according to Morgan Stanley3. These metal tariffs were extended to the European Union, Canada, and Mexico by June 20183. The administration also initiated a separate escalation of tariffs specifically targeting Chinese imports, which developed into a full-scale trade war between the world's two largest economies3. These actions were consistent with Trump's campaign rhetoric, during which he had criticized existing trade agreements like NAFTA and the then-pending Trans-Pacific Partnership3. The tariffs implemented during Trump's first term had measurable effects on the U.S. economy. According to the Tax Foundation's General Equilibrium Model, the Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs reduced long-run GDP by 0.2 percent and the capital stock by 0.1 percent1. The same analysis estimated a reduction of 142,000 full-time equivalent jobs1. These figures represent significant macroeconomic consequences from what initially appeared to be targeted trade actions. Price increases were one of the most direct and immediate effects of the tariffs. Despite Trump's repeated claims that foreign nations pay the tariffs he imposed, the economic reality was that American importers paid these costs3. Tariffs raised the cost of parts and materials, which in turn increased the price of goods using those inputs and reduced private sector output1. Higher consumer prices due to tariffs reduced the after-tax value of both labor and capital income1. A May 2019 analysis conducted by CNBC found that Trump's tariffs were equivalent to one of the largest tax increases in the United States in decades3. The tariffs affected the U.S. economy through multiple channels. As the Tax Foundation explains, higher prices reduced the return to labor and capital, incentivizing Americans to work and invest less, leading to lower output1. Alternatively, the U.S. dollar may have appreciated in response to tariffs, offsetting potential price increases for U.S. consumers but making it more difficult for exporters to sell their goods on the global market1. This dynamic would also result in lower U.S. output and incomes for both workers and owners of capital1. The imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration provoked swift retaliatory measures from affected trading partners. These countermeasures further complicated the economic picture and created additional challenges for U.S. exporters. China implemented retaliatory tariffs equivalent to the $34 billion tariff imposed on it by the United States3. Canada imposed matching retaliatory tariffs on July 1, 20183. India planned to recoup trade penalties of $241 million on $1.2 billion worth of Indian steel and aluminum, though attempted negotiations delayed these until June 2019, when India finally imposed retaliatory tariffs on $240 million worth of U.S. goods3. The retaliatory tariffs had their own economic impact on the United States. The Tax Foundation estimated that these measures reduced U.S. GDP and the capital stock by less than 0.05 percent and reduced full-time employment by 27,000 full-time equivalent jobs1. Unlike the tariffs imposed by the United States, which raised federal revenue, tariffs imposed by foreign jurisdictions raised no revenue for the U.S. but resulted in lower U.S. output1. Economists warned of additional undesirable effects from this cycle of tariffs and retaliation. Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University expert on trade policy, noted that "US exporters will face a particularly tough time, as they are likely to face rising tariff barriers in their foreign markets. In addition, tariffs are likely to drive up the dollar and reduce the competitiveness of their exports in global markets"2. The tensions and fears of escalating trade conflicts caused many businesses to reduce their planned investments, hurting economies worldwide2. The agricultural sector was particularly affected by retaliatory tariffs, as international trading partners strategically targeted U.S. farm exports. In response, the Trump administration took unprecedented steps to offset these impacts. In July 2018, the administration announced it would use a Great Depression-era program, the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), to pay farmers up to $12 billion in aid3. By May 2019, this support had increased to $28 billion3. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated that these aid payments constituted more than one-third of total farm income in 2019 and 2020, revealing the significant dependency that developed as a result of trade disruptions3. Manufacturing and automotive industries also experienced significant disruptions. The 2025 analysis of the tariffs imposed on Mexico indicated that these would increase the cost of importing essential parts, potentially forcing automakers to adjust their production strategies—either by reducing vehicle features or raising consumer prices2. The manufacturing sector as a whole experienced rising costs as raw materials like steel, aluminum, and crude oil became more expensive2. This was particularly impactful given that Canada, the largest exporter of industrial supplies to the U.S. in 2023, shipped $93 billion worth of crude oil alone2. The broader economic implications extended to financial markets, business sentiment, and consumer confidence. Stock markets across the globe sank after Trump made it clear that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect as planned2. Surveys indicated a decline in consumer confidence, an increase in inflation expectations, and growing concerns among U.S. businesses about supply chain disruptions2. Businesses reported that customers were pausing fresh orders, suppliers were increasing prices, and investment plans were being put on hold2. Trump's tariff policies were closely intertwined with his administration's efforts to renegotiate major trade agreements. The president had been particularly critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), calling it "the worst trade deal the U.S. has ever signed"3. His administration pursued a renegotiation of this agreement, which eventually resulted in the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), intended to replace NAFTA3. Tariff negotiations in North America eventually showed some success, with the U.S. lifting the steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico on May 20, 20193. At that point, Canada and Mexico joined Australia and Argentina as the only nations exempted from these regulations3. However, the negotiation process was turbulent. On May 30, 2019, Trump unilaterally announced his intention to impose a five percent tariff on all imports from Mexico beginning on June 10, with tariffs increasing to 10% on July 1, and by another 5% each month for three months, until Mexico addressed illegal migration issues3. This move threatened the ratification of the USMCA, although the tariffs were ultimately averted on June 7 after negotiations3. The broader trade strategy also included withdrawing from multilateral agreements. On January 23, 2017, just three days after becoming president, Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a move consistent with his campaign rhetoric characterizing the agreement as "the death blow for American manufacturing" that would "put the interests of foreign countries above our own"3. Conclusion The tariffs imposed during Trump's first term had complex and far-reaching effects on the U.S. economy, international trade relationships, and global economic dynamics. Studies found that Trump's tariffs reduced real income in the United States and adversely affected U.S. GDP3. While intended to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, the tariffs created a complicated web of economic consequences including higher prices for consumers, supply chain disruptions, retaliatory measures from trading partners, and necessitated substantial government subsidies for affected sectors like agriculture. The economic evidence suggests that tariffs generally raise prices and reduce available quantities of goods and services for U.S. businesses and consumers, resulting in lower income, reduced employment, and lower economic output1. Economists broadly agree that free trade increases economic output and income, while trade barriers reduce economic output and income1. The experience of the first Trump tariffs appears to have confirmed these economic principles, though the full long-term impacts continue to be debated. As the United States approaches future trade policy decisions, the lessons from this period offer important insights into the complex trade-offs involved in protectionist measures. While tariffs may provide short-term protection for specific industries, they often come with broader economic costs and can trigger retaliatory actions that further complicate their net impact. The first Trump tariffs thus represent a significant case study in modern trade policy, demonstrating both the immediate effects and longer-term consequences of a major shift toward protectionism.

Pray for peace!