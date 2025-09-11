Trump asks Europe to self-destruct and send all their industry to the US
wants them to put 100% tariffs on India and China; they're already well on their way to self-destruction as it happens
Trump is the most disruptive, peace-destroying President in history. Now he would like Europe to seal the death of their industries (which we killed when we started the Ukraine war and sabotaged the Nordstream pipeline) by tariffing Russia and China to “collapse” them, which ain’t gonna happen, it should be clear to all by now.
Singaporean Sean Foo has the story.
Pray for peace!