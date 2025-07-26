I agree with Jiang’s conclusion—that Trump will ultimately destroy the American republic—but he misses the driver behind the failure that Trump will usher in, namely, the Cabal/MIC/Deep State/Neocons who want to depopulate and rule over the West. These are the true World Economic Forum psychopaths, like Bill Gates, who want to kill us.

Jiang implies that damage will be done to China, which is part of the Neocons' Cold War plans to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness, as detailed in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com. It will also be a consequence of the Zionists’ fake Armageddon to accomplish their Greater Israel. Jiang deserves credit for predicting that Trump would bomb Iran before he was even elected. The next attack on Iran will likely cause an oil crisis and a cutoff of oil shipments to China.

Pray for peace! And please support this channel by buying ($4.99) and reading my new book, Surviving Revolution: Elite Capture, the Great Reset, and the Coming War on Amazon.