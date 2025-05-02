China gets about 13% of its oil from Iran. The current US Intelligence assessment is that Iran is not attempting to develop a nuclear weapon. Trump is doing Bibi’s bidding to get the world war going.

Again, the Plutocrats are collapsing the world economy. Be prepared for the next plandemic—Anthony Fauci has already proclaimed that the next virus will be more contagious and virulent.

The plan is to put the world’s population into CCP-style techno-feudalism, while the West remains the “unipolar hegemon.”

Here is Mike Adams’ summary:

Trump just announced a total trade embargo against China via a "secondary sanctions" announcement blocking all trade with any country that buys oil from Iran.



Who buys the most oil from Iran? China, of course.



As of today, according to Trump, all Chinese goods will be blocked from entering the USA.



This includes pharmaceuticals, car parts, agricultural supplies, electronics, fertilizers and more. No exceptions.



And thus, this begins a chapter that may be known one day as the economic suicide of America, where our nation suffers a true doomsday supply chain collapse that leads to mass unemployment, mass famine, the collapse of domestic industry, and could even threaten cloud computing platforms and tech giants like Apple and Amazon AWS.

Mike’s discussion is worth listening to. He is married to a Taiwanese woman and knows Chinese culture. His view is that Xi will not give in, and will instead continue to break America by psychological warfare and greater endurance.

https://www.brighteon.com/2490d05e-7850-4b5a-8c75-4ebe3a9e1485

Pray for peace!