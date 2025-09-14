"It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal." — Henry Kissinger

Trump is asking all NATO nations to join in his trade war against Russia and China. The loss of Russian energy has already destroyed Europe’s industrial base. Putting 100% tariffs on Chinese imports would further impoverish European consumers.

Two enlightening posts on Trump’s disastrous, disruptive foreign trade “policy.”

The Cabal wants to depopulate the world and enslave the survivors. Seriously. This is all a prelude to kinetic war, if history serves as any example.

