Singaporean Sean Foo finally comments on the true purpose of Trump’s tariffs on the entire world: to prevent the global South from selling to the US and having sufficient funds to purchase goods from China.

The US has a trade deficit of $1 trillion, and China has a trade surplus of $1 trillion; Trump wants to reduce China’s trade surplus.

The effect on US consumers is known as financial repression. Welcome to the Great Reset! We’re waiting for the domestic “emergency” that will “necessitate” tracking digital IDs. Do not comply!

Pray for peace!