As I have written, my bootstrap vector autoregressions of the US economy do not indicate that the 10-year Treasury rate will fall below 4% anytime soon.

Via confoundedinterest.net:

By confoundedinterest17 on September 23, 2025

In addition to soaring sellers to buyers ratio in US housing markets, we now have surging mortgage default risk (CDR) after mortgage rate resets.

Did Powell and The Fed (aka, Jay Powell and the Blackhearts) wait too long to cut rates?

Here is the soaring ratio of home sellers to buyers. OOOGG!!!