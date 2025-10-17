As previously noted, the Ukrainian assaults on Russia's energy infrastructure have had significant impacts.

Russia’s Digital Draft – Reservists Called to Frontlines

A generation of men has been decimated in both Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s desperate need for additional manpower has led to a new change in law that will instantaneously ship reservists to active war zones.

Russia’s defense ministry is seeking to send reserve troops to active war zones both domestically and abroad without the need for an official declaration of war. Russia never officially declared itself to be at war despite three years of battle. Moscow insists that its military is preforming “counter-terrorism” operations rather than waging a war against its neighbor. The Kremlin does NOT view Ukraine as an enemy. The entire conflict began after the Minsk Agreement—which would have provided the Donbas the ability to vote—was ignored. Ethnic Russians living in the region were forced to abandon their language and culture. Putin repeatedly stated he views Ukrainians as brothers.

If Putin were backed into a corner where he was forced to declare a declaration of war, the enemy will not be Ukraine. Ukraine is akin to the wayward son who lost its way under Western neocon influence.

The new law provides Russia twith he ability to send smaller groups of reservists to the battlefield rather than organizing full-scale mobilizations. There is no escaping the draft. Russia implemented a digital draft system that contains the names of all citizens in a centralized government database. Men are not permitted to cross the border or attempt to flee the draft. The government’s online portal, Gosulugi, sends out instant notification to men when they are selected to serve.

Men must report for duty within 27 days of receiving notification, or they’re deemed a draft evader. Evaders will have their driver’s licenses instantly revoked, and they cannot move within the system to any capacity. “People are summoned supposedly to verify their personal data, but in reality they’re immediately drafted,” said Timofei Vaskin, a lawyer affiliated with the School for Conscripts, a Russian human rights organization assisting those subject to conscription. “This practice is especially common in Moscow,” he added. This is the reality of an ongoing conflict. Tho

se cheering for NATO to fight Russia fail to realize that it would result in their own men facing compulsory military service.

Moscow stated it will need 135,000 additional fighters from October 1 to December 31, marking the largest draft autumn since 2016. There are two annual drafts, one in autumn and one in the spring, where all men aged 18 to 30 may face compulsory service.

There are simply not enough men to fight this ongoing war. Russia is recruiting from African and Latin American nations discreetly, and North Korea is sending its small population on an as-needed basis. China has not sent soldiers, but it is providing aid, and the LAST thing NATO wants is for China to join because by then any possibility of peace would be off the table. Russia does not report the official number of casualties but it is believed that at least one million soldiers have died since the start of the “war” or “counter-terrorism” operation that was entirely preventable had Europe honored the Minsk Agreement.