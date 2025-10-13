“Inside China Business” describes the trade-strangling gambits the US and China are putting on shipping, much of which is by sea. The Neocon plan is to choke trade off with the US’s blue water navy at some point, in conjunction with renewed war in the Middle East.

Factories are indeed closing in China, and Trump says he really doesn’t want China to go into a great depression, but the fact remains that China is bringing in $1 trillion a year of currency and has some of the lowest interest rates in the world.

As the worldwide slowdown spreads, China is likely to be the first to take aggressive monetary measures, which will weaken the yuan and make its exports even more attractive to the world.

Meanwhile, the USD is expected to strengthen with capital flows out of Europe before they impose capital controls.

Pray for peace!