The Great Reset is all about destroying nations (Russia and China particularly) and ending most international trade so that the Plutocrats can rule the world from their stronghold in their Fortress of Solitude in North America using digital currency and a social credit system.

Unfortunately for them, the BRICS+ world is developing, buying plenty of China’s manufactured goods and increasing China’s trade surplus and demand for yuan.

In my estimation, this leaves the WEF Cabal Neocons with little option but to increase kinetic warfare to drive capital to the US. They may also attack oil shipments to China to hamstring their economy. The Plutocrats’ game plan, based on Genesis 47:13-31, Joseph and the famine in Egypt, is to starve the world—first of energy, then of food—into compliance with enslavement in a CBDC/SCS system.

This is evil on a biblical scale, no doubt.

Pray for peace! The government has fallen to the Neocons. We live in an occupied great power.