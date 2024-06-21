Trade war update: it gets worse and worse
Singaporean Sean Foo says Europe has been tricked by the US into destroying its industrial base, and he is right, as I've been saying for a long time.
The Great Reset is all about destroying nations (Russia and China particularly) and ending most international trade so that the Plutocrats can rule the world from their stronghold in their Fortress of Solitude in North America using digital currency and a social credit system.
Unfortunately for them, the BRICS+ world is developing, buying plenty of China’s manufactured goods and increasing China’s trade surplus and demand for yuan.
In my estimation, this leaves the WEF Cabal Neocons with little option but to increase kinetic warfare to drive capital to the US. They may also attack oil shipments to China to hamstring their economy. The Plutocrats’ game plan, based on Genesis 47:13-31, Joseph and the famine in Egypt, is to starve the world—first of energy, then of food—into compliance with enslavement in a CBDC/SCS system.
This is evil on a biblical scale, no doubt.
Pray for peace! The government has fallen to the Neocons. We live in an occupied great power.
Ancient Venetian Black Nobility known throughout time by other monikers and now located in The City of London as The Central Banker Family Cartel/Monarchs/Corporatists from old British East India Trading Company ORDERS ALL...EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN THE WHOLE WORLD. U.S. is merely a MAFIA ENFORCER used as fodder for their theft of the world.
While there are TREASONOUS in the U.S. used as their Minions; it's no different than the rest of the International Death Cult Mafia.
LOOK TO THE CITY OF LONDON WHICH IS NOW ALSO AT THE BIS IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND AS WELL.