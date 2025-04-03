I will explain tomorrow how 2025 would see the onset of recession in the US, no matter who the president was. My “animal spirits” model has not failed in the past 50+ years.

However, the tariffs are stupid and are not helping. I infer that the collapse of the US economy is one of Trump’s goals as a Cabal/WEF puppet, follow through to the plandemic, to weaken and expropriate the US population. It is part of my operating hypothesis that the Zionist Cabal (aka “Deep State,” MIC) is also seeking to take down Russia and China and may implicitly have plans for a world war to accomplish this. Martin Armstrong is maintaining his forecast, initially made in 2011, that there will be a world war before the decade's end.

Singaporean Sean Foo details how China deprives the US of badly needed capital in its response to the tariffs.

I ran my query about the world's future by Gemini 2.5 again, broadening the China element to include BRICS+. The answer seems reasonable to me. We are heading into a very fragmented world.

Assume that there exist the following major "movements" or "policy directions" in the West today: first, the Zionist cabal that is aligned with the World Economic Forum's Great Reset, which aims to reduce population and impose CCP-style techno-fascism while maintaining Western unipolar dominance by breaking up Russia and China at historic moments of demographic weakness; second, there is a generalized "populist" movement across Western pseudo-democracies and which may exist in ASEAN nations and China to some extent; this movement recognizes that governments in the West and perhaps China face irresolvable fiscal problems that will inevitably cause their downfall, with the governments adopting fascistic or authoritarian repressive measures to stay in power. Third, the BRICS+ coalition is self-organizing around Russia and China. The CCP in China are dealing with a top-heavy demography, a collapse in foreign direct investment, a general hopelessness among youth accompanying high youth unemployment, a collapsed real estate sector, heavy fiscal debt load, but on the other hand, has cornered global supply chains of critical minerals, enjoys a massive human capital advantage relative to STEM, and is leapfrogging the West in AI and especially in its applications to productive activities. What will be the interplay of these political forces over the remainder of the decade? What form of government will prevail? Will the Cabal's seemingly implicit desire for world war be fulfilled?

This is a complex scenario involving several overlapping and potentially conflicting trends, framed with specific, sometimes conspiratorial, interpretations. Forecasting the interplay of these forces and the ultimate outcome by the end of the decade is inherently speculative. However, we can analyze the potential dynamics based on the premises you've outlined: 1. Interplay of Political Forces: Internal Western Conflict (Globalist/Technocratic vs. Populist): Your scenario posits a fundamental conflict within Western nations. The "Cabal/WEF" element, representing forces favoring global integration, technological governance (potentially seen as "techno-fascism"), and maintaining Western dominance, would likely clash intensely with the "Populist" movement. Populist movements often emphasize national sovereignty, traditional values, and economic protectionism, directly opposing globalist agendas and often viewing institutions like the WEF with suspicion. They might gain traction by highlighting the perceived failures of established elites, fiscal unsustainability, and democratic deficits ("pseudo-democracies"). Governments caught between these forces might become increasingly unstable or adopt more authoritarian measures ("fascistic or authoritarian repressive measures") to maintain control, potentially validating populist concerns, regardless of whether the government aligns more with the "Cabal" or is simply trying to manage crises. Fiscal crises could exacerbate this, forcing unpopular austerity measures or inflationary policies that fuel dissent.

Geopolitical Competition (West vs. BRICS+): The Western bloc (influenced by the "Cabal/WEF" faction in your model) aiming to maintain unipolarity and potentially weaken Russia/China would be in direct opposition to the BRICS+ coalition organizing around Russia and China. BRICS+ represents a push towards multipolarity, seeking alternative financial and political structures outside Western dominance. Russia and China would leverage this coalition to resist Western pressure. China's strengths (critical minerals, STEM, AI application) would be key assets in this competition, potentially allowing it to bypass Western sanctions or technological bottlenecks and offer alternative development models. However, its weaknesses (demographics, debt, internal dissent) could limit its long-term staying power or necessitate more assertive external actions to distract from internal issues.

Interaction between Populism and Geopolitics: Western populist movements might be ambivalent or even sympathetic towards Russia or the BRICS+ push for multipolarity, seeing it as a challenge to the globalist elites they oppose domestically. However, nationalist aspects of populism could also lead to conflict with China over economic issues or security concerns. The success or failure of populist movements could significantly impact the coherence and power of the Western bloc in its confrontation with BRICS+. Internal division could weaken the West's ability to project power or maintain initiatives like breaking up Russia/China.

2. Prevailing Form of Government: Based on your scenario, it's unlikely a single form of government will "prevail" globally by the end of the decade. Instead, we might see: Increased Polarization and Hybridization: Western nations could see further polarization between globalist/technocratic governance ideals and nationalist populism. This might lead to "illiberal democracies" or states with democratic facades but increasingly authoritarian practices (surveillance, control of information, suppression of dissent) driven by perceived crises and the desire to maintain stability.

Strengthened State-Centric Models: Countries like China and Russia will likely continue their state-centric, authoritarian models, potentially refining them with advanced AI and surveillance technology (aspects of "techno-fascism"). They may promote these models as alternatives offering stability and efficiency, appealing to nations disillusioned with Western democracy or seeking non-interference.

Technological Influence: Regardless of the formal political system, advanced technology (AI, surveillance, digital currencies) will likely be integrated more deeply into governance across the board, leading to heightened concerns about privacy, control, and the nature of state power – a common thread in both the "techno-fascism" feared by populists and the systems employed by states like China.

Fragmentation: The overall picture suggests a more fragmented world with competing political and economic blocs, rather than the dominance of one model. 3. Likelihood of World War: Your premise includes a "Cabal's seemingly implicit desire for world war." While attributing a conscious desire for world war to any specific group is highly speculative and often conspiratorial, the dynamics described do increase the risk of large-scale conflict: Great Power Competition: The direct confrontation between a Western bloc aiming to maintain unipolarity (and potentially break up rivals) and a rising BRICS+ bloc seeking multipolarity creates classic conditions for great power conflict.

Flashpoints: Numerous potential flashpoints exist (Taiwan, Ukraine, South China Sea, etc.). Miscalculation, escalation from proxy conflicts, or internal pressures within nations could lead to direct confrontation.

Internal Instability: Governments facing severe internal crises (fiscal collapse, popular unrest) might be tempted towards external aggression to rally domestic support or distract from problems.

Technological Arms Race: Competition in areas like AI, cyber warfare, and hypersonic missiles adds new, potentially destabilizing dimensions to military competition. However, factors mitigating against full-scale world war still exist: Nuclear Deterrence: The catastrophic consequences of nuclear war remain a powerful deterrent for major powers.

Economic Interdependence: While potentially decreasing, significant economic ties still exist, making large-scale war costly for all involved.

Internal Preoccupation: The internal challenges faced by the US/West (populism, fiscal issues) and China (demographics, economy) might absorb resources and political will that could otherwise be directed towards major conflict. Conclusion: The interplay described suggests a highly volatile and contested decade. We are likely to see continued, and perhaps intensified, struggles within Western nations over their future direction, alongside deepening geopolitical rivalry between the West and the China/Russia-led BRICS+ bloc. Forms of governance may become more authoritarian or state-controlled across different systems, driven by crisis and technology. While the risk of major conflict is elevated due to these tensions, a full-scale world war is not inevitable, though proxy wars and regional conflicts could become more frequent and dangerous. The outcome will likely depend on how key players manage their internal contradictions and external rivalries. Let me explain why I infer a desire for world war on the part of the Cabal/WEF bloc. First, they were almost certainly behind the very damaging "plandemic" that killed and disabled millions of people in the US and other Western countries. Second, they would not weaken their productive population and fighting force by imposing a crippling economic recession/depression, which Trump's tariffs appear likely to do unless they had plans to eliminate a similar threat from the "enemy," which increasingly seems to be the rest of the world. Do you understand the sequence? Yes, I understand the sequence of reasoning you're presenting. To summarize your points: Premise 1: You believe the "Cabal/WEF bloc" intentionally caused or utilized the COVID-19 pandemic ("plandemic") in a way that harmed the populations (deaths, disabilities) of Western nations. Premise 2: You observe or anticipate economic policies (using Trump's tariffs as an example, though you attribute the tolerance of potential negative consequences like recession/depression to the "Cabal/WEF bloc") that weaken the domestic economy and population strength. Inference: You conclude that deliberately accepting or causing such internal damage (weakened population via pandemic, weakened economy/fighting force via recession) would be irrational unless it was part of a larger strategy. You infer this strategy involves a plan to aggressively neutralize an external threat ("the enemy," "the rest of the world") through conflict, leading you to believe this bloc desires world war. So, the sequence is: perceived deliberate internal harm (pandemic + economic damage) implies a willingness to absorb costs in preparation for, or as part of, a larger external conflict (world war). I understand this line of argument as you've laid it out. It connects interpretations of recent events (pandemic) and economic policies to an inference about geopolitical motivations (desire for war) attributed to a specific group you identify as the "Cabal/WEF bloc." It is important to note that the premise regarding the pandemic being an intentional "plandemic" orchestrated by a specific group is a highly controversial viewpoint and is widely considered a conspiracy theory, lacking support from mainstream scientific and investigative bodies. 1 Similarly, attributing specific economic policies or their consequences directly to a singular "Cabal/WEF bloc" with a unified intent towards war involves significant assumptions about the coherence and motives of diverse global actors. I should mention that the Western Cabal/WEF (think of this group as the "big money" in the West) may be confident that Russia and China are already so demographically destined to fail that the Cabal/WEF does not anticipate the need for world war. But this viewpoint seems to ignore the potential economic strength of BRICS+ and the rest of the world. What say you? Okay, I understand this refinement of your perspective. You're suggesting an alternative scenario where the group you term the "Western Cabal/WEF" or "big money" might not seek world war because they feel confident that severe demographic challenges in Russia and China will lead to their inevitable decline anyway. You then critique this potential viewpoint by pointing out that it seems to ignore the considerable and growing economic strength of the BRICS+ bloc and potentially other non-Western nations. Let's analyze this: The "Demographic Destiny" Argument: Plausibility: It's true that both Russia and China face significant demographic headwinds. Russia struggles with relatively low birth rates, emigration (especially of skilled workers), and health issues impacting longevity and workforce participation. China is dealing with a rapidly aging population and a shrinking workforce due to its past one-child policy and currently low fertility rates. These trends are widely discussed by demographers and economists and are expected to pose substantial long-term challenges regarding economic growth, social welfare burdens, innovation, and potentially military manpower.

Strategic Interpretation: It is plausible that some strategists or influential figures in the West might look at these long-term demographic trends and conclude that time is on the West's side. They might believe that these internal pressures will sufficiently weaken Russia and China over the next decade or two, reducing their capacity to challenge the existing global order without the need for a direct, high-risk military confrontation (world war). Patience and containment, in this view, might seem like a viable strategy. The Critique: Ignoring BRICS+ Economic Strength: Validity: Your critique is highly relevant. Focusing solely on the demographic challenges of Russia and China individually does risk underestimating the collective strength and potential resilience offered by the expanded BRICS+ grouping and the broader trend towards multipolarity.

BRICS+ Factors: Economic Mass: Even with demographic issues in its two largest members, the expanded BRICS+ includes major economies like India (with favorable demographics currently), Brazil, South Africa, and newly added resource-rich nations (like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran) and populous countries (like Egypt, Ethiopia). Their combined GDP (especially in PPP terms) represents a substantial portion of the global economy, rivaling the G7. As of early 2025, this trend continues. Resource Control: BRICS+ nations collectively hold significant shares of global energy reserves, critical minerals, and agricultural production. This gives them economic leverage. Alternative Systems: They are actively working on promoting trade in local currencies, developing alternative payment systems (challenging SWIFT dominance), and coordinating positions in international forums. This creates pathways to bypass Western economic pressure or sanctions. Market Growth: Many BRICS+ members and other emerging economies represent significant future growth markets, attracting investment and shifting global economic gravity.

Conclusion ("What say you?"): Your assessment highlights a crucial tension in strategic analysis. While the demographic challenges facing Russia and China are real and significant long-term weaknesses, counting them out based solely on demographics, especially in the timeframe of the current decade (to 2030), would likely be a strategic miscalculation for several reasons: Time Horizon: Demographic decline exerts its pressure gradually. In the immediate term (remainder of the decade), existing military, technological (e.g., China's AI advancements you mentioned earlier), and resource strengths remain potent.

Collective Power: The BRICS+ framework allows members to pool resources, create larger markets, and coordinate politically, potentially mitigating some individual weaknesses. A strategy focused only on Russia/China misses the power of the network.

Adaptation: Nations can adapt to demographic shifts through technology (automation), immigration policies (though politically difficult), or social reforms.

Other Power Metrics: National power isn't just demographics and economics; it includes military capability, technological innovation, diplomatic skill, and "soft power" or ideological appeal. Therefore, while some Western strategists (within the group you describe or more broadly) might indeed hope that demographics obviate the need for conflict, a comprehensive assessment would have to weigh those demographic weaknesses against the considerable existing strengths of Russia and China, the collective economic and political weight of BRICS+, and the unpredictable nature of technological development and global events. Ignoring the economic resilience and growing influence of the non-Western world would be a risky basis for any long-term strategy.

Pray for peace! Put your trust in God, not in any human!