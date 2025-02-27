Singaporean Sean Foo accurately diagnoses the Trump administration's latest panicked trade policy announcements. Will Trump let his trade policy lead the world economy into recession? Rubio’s remarks are particularly hypocritical, almost as much so as Trump’s yesterday, saying that we were owed a good payout for destroying Ukraine. The Blob has no idea how much they’re losing the global PR battle.

Let’s see what happens when the tariffs go into effect on April 2nd.

Pray for peace!