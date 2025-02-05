Singaporean Sean Foo reviews the latest data.

Trump is clearly under the control of the Zionist Cabal, whose next move will be an attack on Iran to disrupt global oil markets and strangle China’s economy, which is heavily dependent on sea-borne oil imports.

The world is moving toward complete decoupling, a war between China and the global south and a North American Union. With its trillion-dollar trade surplus, China is supplying the global south with necessary capital goods for development in exchange for critical resources (carrot), while the US is offering sanctions and asset expropriation in return for buying Treasury debt that buyers view with increasing disdain (stick).

The Cabal will not win this exchange without destroying the entire world economy in a kinetic war, which is consistent with their goal of global depopulation. They have their bunkers…

My overarching hypothesis is that the Cabal and the CCP started as roughly equal partners in imposing ChiCom-style technofeudalism on the world, but then the Cabal decided to double-cross the CCP and take down Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness, as detailed in my pinned post.

Larry Ellison has revealed that technofeudalism is coming to the US. Do not take the mark—the one without which you cannot buy or sell! Demand that cash continues to exist and will be honored in the US!

Pray for peace!