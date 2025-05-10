Singaporean Sean Foo presents the numbers on China’s trade surplus, which is doing fine even with the US tariffs.

I voted for Trump but had no idea his economic team was going to be so clueless, championing a nineteenth-century model that will destroy the American economy over the long term.

Putting tariffs on countries proportional to their trade surpluses with the US is beyond stupid; it reflects a complete absence of economic and political understanding. The result is that everyone is now pissed off at the US.

To me it looks like the Neocons are still running the show, trying to collapse Russia and China—the “bad guys”—instead of following the rules-based order they like to talk about.

Pray for peace!