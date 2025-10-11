Trade war update
China's rare earth restrictions and Trump's 100% tariffs will cause economic stalemate and further punish world's consumers
I asked Grok about this, and I find the response credible.
After China announced harsh restrictions on rare earth exports, allowing them only for non-military purposes, Trump announced 100% tariffs on all imports from China starting November 1. What percentage of China’s exports recently have been to the US? Who will win this battle in the trade war? I don’t see how Trump’s tariffs will much affect China’s $1 trillion a year export trade surplus.
Recent Share of China’s Exports to the US
In May 2025, Chinese exports to the US accounted for just 9% of China’s total exports, down from around 18% in prior years, according to China Customs data. This decline reflects ongoing tariff pressures and supply chain shifts, with US-bound shipments dropping further in the first half of 2025 (a 10.7% year-over-year decrease). For context, China’s total exports reached about $322 billion in July 2025 alone, annualizing to roughly $3.8–$3.9 trillion, while US imports from China totaled $525.65 billion for full-year 2024 (latest complete data).
China’s Global Trade Surplus
China’s global goods trade surplus hit a record $586 billion in the first half of 2025—a 34% increase from the prior year—putting the full-year figure on track to exceed $1 trillion, aligning with your estimate. July 2025 alone saw a $98.24 billion surplus, though September projections dipped slightly to $98.96 billion. This resilience stems from strong exports to non-US markets like ASEAN, the EU, and Africa, which have absorbed redirected goods amid US tensions.
Impact of Trump’s 100% Tariffs on China’s Surplus
You’re right that a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports (effective November 1, 2025) won’t dismantle China’s ~$1 trillion annual surplus overnight, as the US represents only ~9% of its export market. However, it could shave $200–$500 billion off China’s US-specific exports annually (based on recent $20–$30 billion monthly flows), forcing faster diversification to other regions and potentially trimming overall growth by 0.7% of GDP in 2025. Exporters are already rushing shipments ahead of the deadline, sparking market jitters and stock surges in non-Chinese alternatives (e.g., India could gain in tech and EVs). Globally, this escalates supply chain disruptions in semiconductors, EVs, and defense, raising US consumer prices by 0.56% of GDP while boosting federal revenues by $171 billion. Long-term, China may retaliate with further rare earth curbs or currency tweaks, but its manufacturing edge allows pivots—e.g., via Vietnam or Mexico—mitigating ~70% of the hit, per analyses.
Who Will “Win” This Trade War Battle?
No outright winner emerges in most expert predictions; it’s a mutually assured economic drag, with short-term pain for both but potential US leverage in tech and alliances [EM: I don’t think so, not in alliances; we are pissing off our allies right and left]. China can endure via its diversified markets and domestic stimulus (forecast GDP growth still at 4.5–5% despite tariffs), while the US risks inflation and stock dips (Wall Street could sink 5–10% initially). Trump gains politically by appearing tough, but Beijing’s preparedness—stockpiling and non-US trade surges—suggests a stalemate, possibly ending in a negotiated truce by mid-2026. Relative “winners” include bystander exporters like India or Vietnam, who snag redirected flows.
I will admit that the idea of depriving the US MIC war machine of its critical rare earths appeals to me, but I’m a child of the ‘Sixties who avoided going to Vietnam only by drawing a lucky number in the draft lottery.
Neither the American nor the European peoples have any appetite for more imperialistic foolishness. The Neocons’ fantasy of a US (was going to be North American, but Canada has broken ranks) “Fortress of Solitude” leaves them no option other than a world-depopulating war, as Trump’s policies and the ever-more-imminent credit blowup of the Treasury’s financing operations will leave the US the poor little rich boy who lost his inheritance when the dust settles. Trump appears to be leaning toward giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles (and providing the guidance to send them deep into Russia)—which Russia has said will be tantamount to a declaration of war.
And those who are pursuing eschatological visions of Armageddon are simply insane and presumptuous. Only the Father knows the time and will not be rushed into it.
Pray for peace!