I asked Grok about this, and I find the response credible.

After China announced harsh restrictions on rare earth exports, allowing them only for non-military purposes, Trump announced 100% tariffs on all imports from China starting November 1. What percentage of China’s exports recently have been to the US? Who will win this battle in the trade war? I don’t see how Trump’s tariffs will much affect China’s $1 trillion a year export trade surplus.

Recent Share of China’s Exports to the US

In May 2025, Chinese exports to the US accounted for just 9% of China’s total exports, down from around 18% in prior years, according to China Customs data. This decline reflects ongoing tariff pressures and supply chain shifts, with US-bound shipments dropping further in the first half of 2025 (a 10.7% year-over-year decrease). For context, China’s total exports reached about $322 billion in July 2025 alone, annualizing to roughly $3.8–$3.9 trillion, while US imports from China totaled $525.65 billion for full-year 2024 (latest complete data).

China’s Global Trade Surplus

China’s global goods trade surplus hit a record $586 billion in the first half of 2025—a 34% increase from the prior year—putting the full-year figure on track to exceed $1 trillion, aligning with your estimate. July 2025 alone saw a $98.24 billion surplus, though September projections dipped slightly to $98.96 billion. This resilience stems from strong exports to non-US markets like ASEAN, the EU, and Africa, which have absorbed redirected goods amid US tensions.

Impact of Trump’s 100% Tariffs on China’s Surplus

You’re right that a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports (effective November 1, 2025) won’t dismantle China’s ~$1 trillion annual surplus overnight, as the US represents only ~9% of its export market. However, it could shave $200–$500 billion off China’s US-specific exports annually (based on recent $20–$30 billion monthly flows), forcing faster diversification to other regions and potentially trimming overall growth by 0.7% of GDP in 2025. Exporters are already rushing shipments ahead of the deadline, sparking market jitters and stock surges in non-Chinese alternatives (e.g., India could gain in tech and EVs). Globally, this escalates supply chain disruptions in semiconductors, EVs, and defense, raising US consumer prices by 0.56% of GDP while boosting federal revenues by $171 billion. Long-term, China may retaliate with further rare earth curbs or currency tweaks, but its manufacturing edge allows pivots—e.g., via Vietnam or Mexico—mitigating ~70% of the hit, per analyses.

Who Will “Win” This Trade War Battle?

No outright winner emerges in most expert predictions; it’s a mutually assured economic drag, with short-term pain for both but potential US leverage in tech and alliances [EM: I don’t think so, not in alliances; we are pissing off our allies right and left]. China can endure via its diversified markets and domestic stimulus (forecast GDP growth still at 4.5–5% despite tariffs), while the US risks inflation and stock dips (Wall Street could sink 5–10% initially). Trump gains politically by appearing tough, but Beijing’s preparedness—stockpiling and non-US trade surges—suggests a stalemate, possibly ending in a negotiated truce by mid-2026. Relative “winners” include bystander exporters like India or Vietnam, who snag redirected flows.