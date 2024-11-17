Decoupling is Suicide for the USA.

As I have often said, a reserve currency is just a numeraire with a payment system attached. Ultimately, every trade is determined by the exchange rate between the underlying currencies, with the dollar in the middle.

If Trump escalates the use of banking sanctions to impede international trade with China, he will invite missiles onto US soil. The biggest banks in the world today are in China, and they are using the USD to transact billions of dollars of trade between various other currencies. The US can still potentially send the world economy into depression with further sanctions on the big Chinese banks. The BRICS+ are working on an alternative payment system, but it is not ready yet.

David Woo finds that Trump’s tariffs have drastically accelerated productivity growth in China. He hopes that Elon Musk will convince President Trump to reconsider his proposed trade war.

It is important to remember that underlying the fevered discussions in Washington is the Neocons' belief that we are at a moment of historical advantage over Russia and China due to their demographic weaknesses and that the opportunity exists to break them up as sovereign states. This is explained in my pinned post.

The playbook, as I understand it from their spokesmodel’s utterances, involves a crisis in the Middle East that cuts off China’s oil supply and a provocation of Russia that elicits a nuclear exchange and the decimation of the Russian and European populations.

History will determine if President Trump was a peace candidate or not. The Zionist domination of his administration does not bode well for a peaceful outcome.

The spokesmodels of the Blob are united in their stupidity. Sean Foo explains.

Pray for peace! Have a relaxing day! God is in control!