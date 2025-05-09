Singaporean Sean Foo presents a cogent update on the US-China trade war. He features Jensen Huang’s plea to the government not to give away the global chip market. Jensen Huang is one of my heroes, obviously a good guy.

This short video is damning.

In this discussion, Sean Foo points out that Trump is trying to compress a multi-decade adjustment into a few months. I hypothesize that the Cabal Neocons are actually in control, and will launch kinetic war when China and Russia fail to collapse on schedule. The re-traumatization of the world via the tariffs that are destroying the international trade system is intended to get everyone into a sufficiently bad mood to start a world war. Do the Cabal Neocons, who apparently control Trump, have a secret weapon that will guarantee their success?

Pray for peace!