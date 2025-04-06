Singaporean Sean Foo comments on how Canada refuses to cooperate, opening pipelines to serve China rather than complying with US tariffs.

Geopolitical risk is rising because Bibi’s puppet, Trump, is daring Russia and China to wage a kinetic war over Iran. David Wu is an apparent Zionist and fails to recognize this.

Trump is unifying the rest of the world against the US.

Both China and the US have total debts of over ~300% of GDP. As Martin Armstrong comments, tariffs do not cause depressions, although they can cause recessions; failure of confidence in the currency causes depressions. Trump is gambling that he can crash the yuan and China’s economy before the US debt collapse comes. But the rest of the world is doing business in yuan to buy necessary development goods from China. China is the primary trading partner of more than 120 countries that are not likely to abandon China, as the US is losing the global PR war.

Finally, although I don’t entirely trust this channel, “China Observer” suggests that Trump is trying to pull off a color revolution in China, where the sagging real estate market and overall economy make the Chinese quite unhappy. However, China’s Internet firewall prevents the Chinese from knowing what’s happening in the world, and the social credit system keeps people in line. I do not see a color revolution happening in China, but I hope for enlightened developments.

And by the way, according to Martin Armstong’s models, the US itself is likely to break up over the coming decade or so… Democrats Activate NGO Machine For Weekend Color Revolution Operation Against Trump

Pray for peace!