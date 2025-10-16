Trade war rhetoric heats up in D.C.
the entire tariff policy was absurd, thinking that the US trade deficit was propping up the whole world economy; actually, it was China supplying the emerging markets with development goods
Bessent revives the old “you’re with the terrorists or you’re with us” rhetoric. Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil, but India has not confirmed this.
“Inside China Business” reports on a paywalled Bloomberg report on a visit by some eminent US venture capitalists to China, with them finding US opportunities in most areas “uninvestable.”
The Cabal is steering the world toward war.
Pray for peace!