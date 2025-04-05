Trump has maintained that the US was being ripped off by many nations by their protectionist tariffs before his first term.

Here are the authoritative numbers for 2017 from Google Gemini drawn from Trade-Weighted Average Applied Tariffs as reported by recognized authorities like the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Bank, and US International Trade Commission (USITC). These are the most economically relevant measures.

It is simply not the case that everyone was ripping the US off. The US had a trade deficit because it wasn’t competitive enough in enough markets to export as much as it imports. Having a trade surplus or deficit with another country IS NOT evidence of protectionism on one side or the other.

The US ran huge fiscal deficits and was fortunate to be able to borrow the money to buy up the goods and services in the trade deficit. Without borrowing that money, we wouldn’t have been able to fund our government and run a trade deficit. That’s the way the national income accounts work.

Trump’s ridiculous “US against the world” tariffs will probably attract some concessions and new foreign direct investment, but they will also destabilize international trade for months or years to come. The method of calculating the tariffs was stupid: taking the (trade deficit)/exports from a country makes no sense.

As the world turns away from US Treasuries, the US must find ways to balance its fiscal and trade deficits. Once confidence is lost in the currency, its value will collapse relative to other currencies, and US products and services will become more affordable to the rest of the world. In contrast, products from anywhere else will become more expensive to American consumers.

History teaches that maneuvers like Trump’s tariffs, if not quickly reversed, lead to global depressions and war.

Pray for peace!