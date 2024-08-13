Via slaynews.com:

Top Statistician Links Covid ‘Boosters’ to Excess Deaths Surge

Frank BergmanAugust 13, 2024 - 12:54 pm

A world-renowned statistician is raising the alarm after uncovering a disturbing “very strong correlation” between Covid mRNA “booster” shots and the surging rates of excess deaths seen around the world.

The alarming analysis by Professor David Edmund Allen was published by the European Society of Medicine.

Dr. Allen is a professor at Australia’s School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Sydney and the School of Business and Law at Edith Cowan University, Joondalup.

He also leads the Department of Finance at Asia University in Taiwan.

Allen’s findings are raising widespread concerns among the medical and scientific communities.

A growing number of experts are now calling for a change in healthcare policy in response to the findings.

As summarized in the abstract of the study’s paper, Allen analyzed the official data for each Australian state.

The study investigates the link between Covid “booster” injections and excess deaths.

Excess deaths are the number of deaths that are above the average mortality rates.

According to Allen, “There is evidence of a very strong correlation in ordinary least squares regression analysis.”

Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) regression is a technique that uses a straight line to estimate the relationship between two or more variables.

It’s a common method for linear regression, which is a family of algorithms used in supervised machine learning.

OLS regression is considered the most useful optimization strategy for linear regression models because it can help find unbiased estimates for alpha and beta.

Moreover, Allen, a well-respected quantitative mind, conducting cross-validation tests found they support the strength of the regression relationship.

According to the study, the results suggest a troubling risk for those who received mRNA “boosters.”

Allen is calling on governments to launch investigations to “explore these associations in greater depth as it is an important public health issue.”

The study is being seen as a major breakthrough in determining the cause of the global excess deaths surge.

It is one of few in an esteemed medical society acknowledging direct links between Covid booster shots and excess deaths.

The study is also one of the very few to demand an investigation.

The European Society of Medicine (ESMED) is a professional organization that aims to foster collaboration and communication among healthcare professionals and researchers across Europe and globally.

The society focuses on advancing medical knowledge, improving healthcare practices, and addressing critical challenges in medicine and public health.

The warning from Allen comes as a growing number of medical experts and scientists continue to raise the alarm over the dangers of the Covid mRNA shots.

As Slay News reported last week, the lead author behind another major global study of excess death rates in 125 countries has just issued a red alert over the shocking impact of the injections on humanity.

A recent study by a team of Canadian researchers into excess mortality found that deaths have surged dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they found that patterns of excess death globally could not be explained by the virus, including long Covid.

As Slay News previously reported, the study, by researchers with Correlation Research in the Public Interest, examined excess mortality in 125 countries during and after the pandemic.

It found that mortality patterns correlate closely with the imposition of restrictions such as lockdowns and with the rollout of Covid mRNA shots.

The investigation determined that pandemic-related restrictions resulted in 30 million deaths globally.

In addition, the researchers found that 17 million deaths can be attributed to the Covid mRNA injections.

The researchers concluded that “nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.”