I am heading off to Tampa this morning to attend Martin Armstrong’s conference on Saturday, where he will present his magnum opus, a summary of how he has come to believe the world works. Should be fascinating.

The chart above, with the dramatically rising Ichimoku cloud, reflects the pressure on short-term interest rates that seems to be surprising most analysts and is causing gold price forecasts to collapse in some quarters (because gold has no yield). In the short term, the USD should do well.

With the recent surge in oil prices, the Fed will have no incentive to lower rates any time soon. I will update my economic forecasting model once the unemployment rate is released.

I have developed a Dow model, following Armstrong’s remarks that foreign investors like to invest in known quantities, and given the uncertainties attaching to the tech sector. As with the S&P 500 and NDX model, it beats the index in long/cash portfolios.

I will be updating all models once the July data is in.

Pray for our country. It is being led by Cabal-controlled madmen who are turning the rest of the world against us. They would lead the globe into depression to destroy Russia and China and try to retain a figment of dominance they have already lost.