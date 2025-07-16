Claude Code is amazing. Not only does it know how to code, but it also knows the statistics literature. I spent the morning creating a Bayesian forecasting model to try to understand what is happening in the economy.

From the looks of it, tight money is here to stay, for at least the next twelve months. The model underwent numerous tweaks and tunings as I refined parameter settings. Ultimately, Claude stated that we had developed a professional-level Bayesian forecasting system. Of course, I’m still only using a small set of variables, but with monthly data from 1960. Anyway, AI coding is likely to be changing developers’ jobs immensely. Not that size matters, but this was almost 1500 lines of code.

It doesn’t look like interest rates will be going down like the President wants. Insufficient demand from international buyers for US Treasury debt is the likely culprit. The stock market is expected to continue rising, while unemployment may remain flat or decline slightly.

The yield curve is forecast to be flat, slightly over 4% for maturities out to 10 years. This signifies uncertainty. We are experiencing a peculiar economy.

Rates:

• TB3MS: Expected to increase from 4.23% to 4.27% (avg)

• GS1: Expected to increase from 4.06% to 4.14% (avg)

• GS5: Expected to increase from 3.96% to 4.03% (avg)

• GS10: Expected to increase from 4.38% to 4.45% (avg)

• UNRATE: Expected to decrease from 4.10% to 3.94% (avg)

Levels:

• CPI: Expected 3.2% annual growth

• SP500: Expected 8.4% annual growth

Here are the charts: